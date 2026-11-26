MK Dons will be looking to continue their good form when they welcome Notts County to Stadium MK on Saturday.

The hosts currently sit 10th in the League One table, while the visitors are 19th.

Match preview

MK Dons have found some form in recent weeks after making a poor start to the season and are unbeaten in their last five league games heading into Saturday's fixture.

Paul Warne's side failed to win any of their first eight league matches, but have now won five of their last seven after picking up their first victory over Luton back in October.

The Dons won four successive league games, scoring a whopping 17 goals in the process, before being held to a 1-1 draw by Mansfield Town last Saturday.

Michael Smith put Mansfield ahead in the first half, but Callum Paterson rescued a late draw for MK Dons with a headed goal in the 80th minute.

However, it is worth noting that MK Dons have failed to beat Notts County in their last six meetings across all competitions.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Notts County are looking to get back to winning ways after suffering a narrow 1-0 home defeat to Stevenage last weekend.

The Magpies should have taken the lead after they were awarded a penalty late in the game, but Conor Grant's effort was saved by Tommy Setford before Josh Magennis scored the winner for Stevenage in the 86th minute.

That defeat leaves Martin Paterson's side with 14 points from 13 matches, with the head coach describing the defeat as a "hammer blow" and admitting his side are "not good enough to have a day off".

Paterson will be hoping for a response against MK Dons this weekend, knowing that Notts County could slip into the relegation zone if they lose and results elsewhere go against them.

MK Dons League One form:

MK Dons form (all competitions):

Notts County League One form:

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Notts County form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Paterson is expected to start up front after scoring against Mansfield and he will likely be partnered by Aaron Collins, who is the division's leading scorer with 13 goals from 14 games.

Dan Crowley, Ryan Wintle and Alex Gilbey are set to continue in midfield.

Notts County are expected to stick with Daniel Kanu as their lone striker, having scored twice in his last four league appearances.

Scott Robertson and Dean Campbell are likely to start in midfield, with Callum Roberts and Luka Smyth featuring further forward.

MK Dons possible starting lineup:

Dennis; Ekpiteta, Goode, Sanders; Silvera, Crowley, Wintle, Gilbey, Campbell; Paterson, Collins

Notts County possible starting lineup:

Belshaw; Gibbons, Ness, Bedeau; Samuels-Smith, Robertson, Campbell, Evans; Roberts, Smyth; Kanu

We say: MK Dons 2-0 Notts County

MK Dons are one of League One's form sides and they have been incredibly prolific in front of goal, which means they should have enough to beat Notts County.

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