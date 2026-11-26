Looking to gain ground in the race for automatic promotion, West Bromwich Albion welcome Bristol City to The Hawthorns for a Championship contest on Saturday afternoon.

The Baggies are in the midst of an impressive unbeaten run in the second tier, making them the favourites with the best UK betting apps 2026 to record victory over the out-of-form Robins.

Match preview

Since a 1-0 defeat by Birmingham City at The Hawthorns on October 10, West Brom have strung together an eight-game unbeaten streak (W5 D3) in the Championship, beating Bolton Wanderers last time out.

Wednesday night's match at the Toughsheet Community Stadium provided the stage for Albion's Norwegian stars to shine, with Aune Heggebo (2) and Felix Horn Myhre scoring in a 3-1 success over the Wanderers.

Now boasting the best away record in the division with 17 points collected from nine outings, James Morrison's side are back at The Hawthorns this weekend, when they will be striving for a repeat of their 3-0 battering of Millwall in the Black Country prior to the international break.

One of four Midlands clubs inside the top five of the Championship standings after 17 matches, West Brom are occupying fifth spot in the table, just three points behind pacesetters Middlesbrough and Stoke City.

Scoring an eye-catching eight goals across their past three league fixtures, the Baggies pose danger from an array of positions, with five different players scoring three or more Championship goals so far this term.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Following three consecutive losses at the beginning of their tricky November schedule, Bristol City stopped the rot with a respectable 1-1 draw with Wrexham at Ashton Gate on Tuesday night.

It looked as if the Robins were hurtling towards their ninth defeat of the league campaign when Joe Worrall opened the scoring early on, however, Cameron Pring's first goal in nearly three years secured a share of the spoils.

Winning just one of his past nine second-tier contests (D3 L5) in charge, Michael Skubala remains under severe pressure at Bristol City, who currently reside in an uninspiring 16th place in the table.

The Robins' sole victory in their current wretched run arrived on the road at Bolton on October 31, when Dom Ballard, Sam Bell and playmaker Scott Twine netted in a five-goal thriller.

Firing an attacking blank in five of their past eight matches ahead of Saturday's trip to The Hawthorns, there is no doubting that the Robins are failing to maximise the potential of Ballard and Lorent Tolaj, with the pair scoring 40 goals combined in League One last term.

West Bromwich Albion Championship form:

Bristol City Championship form:

Team News

© Imago

After leading goalscorer Isaac Price missed the win at Bolton on Wednesday, West Brom boss Morrison revealed that the Northern Irishman is set to be sidelined for up to six weeks due to a knee injury.

The attacker joins midfielder Ousmane Diakite (calf) in the Albion treatment room, with the Mali international expected to be out until late December.

Right-back Noah Galves (knee) will not play again this season, whilst talented youngster Rabby Nzingoula is suspended for this weekend after collecting his fifth yellow card of the term at Bolton.

There was a serious injury scare for Bristol City on Tuesday night, when centre-back Luke McNally was forced off due to a knee issue.

The 27-year-old has previously missed nearly two years due to a problem with the same knee, meaning that Rob Dickie is likely to be drafted into the XI at The Hawthorns.

Sam Greenwood and Lisav Eissat were surprise omissions from the matchday squad last time out but could return to the fold on Saturday.

West Bromwich Albion possible starting lineup:

O'Leary; Pereira, Mepham, Campbell, Styles; Tunde, Horn Myhre, Molumby, Whitwell; Morgan, Heggebo

Bristol City possible starting lineup:

Collins; Tanner, Dickie, Atkinson, Pring; Wallace, Knight, Randell, Twine; Tolaj, Ballard

We say: West Bromwich Albion 2-1 Bristol City

Aiming to extend their unbeaten run to nine matches, West Brom will be confident of beating Bristol City, even with Nzingoula, Price and Diakite all sidelined.

The Robins are certainly capable of producing a gutsy away performance but are likely to suffer defeat in the Black Country this weekend.

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