Liverpool are back in action on Sunday afternoon when they square off against Everton in the Merseyside derby.

Andoni Iraola's side start the next batch of fixtures sitting in fourth position in the Premier League table.

However, although they earned an impressive 3-0 win at Club Brugge in the Champions League in midweek, the Spaniard is dealing with a number of injury issues.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Liverpool’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of their showdown with Everton, who are still reeling from their 4-0 defeat at Brentford last time out.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: December 2 (vs. Sunderland)

Cody Gakpo was a surprise absentee from the Liverpool squad against Manchester United, and Iraola subsequently revealed that the attacker had picked up a calf injury on Netherlands duty.

Having also missed the Club Brugge game, the versatile attacker has already been ruled out of this fixture.

© Iconsport / Gepa

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Heel

Possible return date: November 29 (vs. Everton)

Although Ryan Gravenberch finds himself in a similar position to Gakpo, he has not been conclusively ruled out of this fixture, with Iraola revealing that Liverpool are attempting to 'manage the pain' of his heel issue.

© Imago / Propaganda Photo, David Rawcliffe, Amanda McMaster

Status: Out

Type of injury: Achilles

Possible return date: January 2 (vs. Coventry City)

Hugo Ekitike is making continued progress in his rehabilitation from a serious Achilles injury, but the French striker is still expected to miss the rest of 2026.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: January 2 (vs. Coventry City)

Out for over a year with a serious knee injury, Giovanni Leoni returned to team training during the international break and is now in the "last part" of his recovery process, but a playing comeback before the New Year is still incredibly unlikely.

© Imago / IMAGO / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: January 2 (vs. Coventry City)

Likewise, Conor Bradley is finally back with his teammates on the training pitches after sustaining a severe knee problem in January, but it will be a few more weeks before he is considered for selection too.

Victor Munoz

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: November 29 (vs. Everton)

Victor Munoz took a heavy knock to his knee against Club Brugge and was subsequently withdrawn. However, after the game, Iraola revealed that the initial pain had subsided, leaving the Spaniard to be assessed ahead of this contest.

LIVERPOOL SUSPENSION LIST

Liverpool have no players suspended for this match.