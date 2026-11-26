Arsenal could face an unexpected transfer decision in January, with Kepa Arrizabalaga's future at the Emirates Stadium uncertain.

The Spanish goalkeeper is understood to be unhappy with his current situation and is not ruling out a mid-season departure.

A potential exit would leave Gunners boss Mikel Arteta needing to consider an additional goalkeeper, despite other areas of his squad appearing to require greater attention.

Kepa Arrizabalaga opens door to Arsenal exit in January

© Iconsport / PA images

Kepa joined Arsenal from Chelsea in July 2025 and spent the past 18 months as David Raya's deputy, making 12 appearances in all competitions, including just one in the Premier League.

He has started only twice this season, with his latest appearance coming in Tuesday's 1-1 draw against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, when Raya was unavailable through injury.

Reports in Spain (via Sport Witness) have linked the 32-year-old with Valencia, with sporting director Braulio Vazquez reportedly exploring the possibility of bringing him back to LaLiga.

It is understood that there is nothing concrete at this stage, with Kepa yet to receive a formal approach or offer from the Spanish club.

The shot-stopper has also not held talks with Arsenal over his future, although the possibility of him initiating discussions with the club's hierarchy has not been ruled out.

Kepa's contract at the Emirates runs until 2028, but his future remains uncertain, with Valencia potentially revisiting their interest in the January window.

Mikel Arteta may be forced to sign another goalkeeper

© Iconsport / Mark Pain / Alamy Live News

Arsenal have obvious priorities elsewhere, particularly in attack, where additional options on the wing and at centre-forward could strengthen Arteta's squad as they look to defend their Premier League crown.

However, allowing Kepa to leave in January, even on loan, would create an unexpected problem between the posts.

With Raya, Kepa and Illan Meslier currently providing the goalkeeping options, losing the Spaniard would leave the Gunners needing to consider another addition to maintain sufficient cover.

The club would surely prefer to avoid that situation until the summer, and that makes sense given the other areas that could demand investment.

Unless Kepa pushes for an exit or Valencia make an offer that Arsenal are willing to consider, keeping him until the end of the season would appear the simplest solution.