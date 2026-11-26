Motherwell and Hibernian will come together on Saturday evening for a Scottish Premiership clash at Fir Park.

The hosts are 11th in the Scottish Premiership table with 13 points, while the visitors are ninth with 14 points.

Match preview

Motherwell initially recorded a positive start to the 2026-27 Scottish Premiership season, winning two and drawing two of their first four league games under new boss Alfred Johansson.

However, the Steelmen have subsequently recorded just one win in the following 10 league fixtures, alongside two draws and seven defeats.

That run included a particularly miserable six-game losing streak from September 5 to October 25, which was eventually ended by two draws and a win at the end of October and early November.

However, another defeat last weekend, a 2-1 loss to Rangers, has culminated in Motherwell falling to 11th in the standings with just 13 points from 14 games, leaving Johansson under increasing pressure.

Motherwell's biggest issue this term has been their lack of goals, with just 16 scored in 14 league games, although they have managed to find the back of the net in each of their last four matches.

Desperate to avoid slipping further away from safety and closer to the bottom, especially with 12th-placed Kilmarnock taking on 10th-placed St Mirren, Motherwell will be eager to pick up just their fourth league win of the season on Saturday.

© Iconsport / Eric McCowat, Alamy Live News

Meanwhile, Hibernian head into Saturday's matchday 15 encounter in resurgent form, having won three, drawn one and lost just one of their last five games across all competitions.

The first of those triumphs saw Hibernian come from behind to defeat rivals Hearts 2-1 in the Scottish League Cup semi-final, securing their place in the final and marking Marink Reedijk's first win as manager.

The subsequent two victories, 4-0 against Aberdeen and 2-1 against Dundee, have both come in the league, helping Hibernian climb out of the relegation zone and into ninth place.

Hibernian will be looking to build on that improved form with another victory on Saturday, especially as they aim to continue climbing up the table - currently trailing sixth-placed St Johnstone by just three points.

Alongside their recent run, Hibs will draw further confidence from their strength on the road this season, picking up 10 of their 14 points when playing away from home.

Motherwell Scottish Premiership form:

Hibernian Scottish Premiership form:

Hibernian form (all competitions):

L

D

W

W

L

W

Team News

© Iconsport / Eric McCowat, Alamy Live News

Motherwell will be without Ibrahim Said, Alex Lowry, Dylan Williams and Johnny Koutroumbis due to ongoing injury issues.

Alex Paulsen produced a man-of-the-match display despite ultimately losing 2-1 to Rangers last time out, with the goalkeeper making nine saves, and he should remain behind a defensive partnership of Jake Girdwood-Reich and Martin Moormann.

Hibernian are unable to call upon Felix Passlack, Kanayochukwu Megwa and Rocky Bushiri due to injury, while Nathan Lowe is a doubt.

After securing a narrow 2-1 win over Dundee last time out, Reedijk may opt to name an unchanged starting team on Saturday, including goalscorers Nicky Cadden and Martin Boyle.

Motherwell possible starting lineup:

Paulsen; Sparrow, Girdwood-Reich, Moormann, Longelo; Hodge, Priestman; Maswanhise, Charles-Cook, Fadinger; Palmer-Houlden

Hibernian possible starting lineup:

Sallinger; Williams, Kerr, Ivezic, Cadden; Chaiwa, Newell; Mulligan, McGrath, Boyle; Klidje

We say: Motherwell 1-2 Hibernian

Hibernian are enjoying an improved run and given their strength on the road, we are backing the away side to secure a victory over Motherwell.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.