Former Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed that he wants to move into international management when he returns to football, an admission that raises an intriguing question about England's long-term plans beyond Thomas Tuchel's tenure.

The Spaniard has been taking a break from management since leaving the Etihad Stadium at the end of the 2025-26 season, bringing an end to a remarkable decade in which he won six Premier League titles and the Champions League.

Although Guardiola has yet to establish a date for his return, the 55-year-old has a clear idea of what he wants to do next. His latest comments also shed light on how close he came to embarking on an international career last summer, when the Italian Football Federation approached him about taking charge of the Azzurri.

Pep Guardiola reveals why he rejected Italy job

Speaking in an interview with his former Barcelona teammate Romario on Romario TV, Guardiola was asked whether there was a team he had never managed but would like to coach.

"A national team, which is my next step," replied the former Bayern Munich boss, who also explained that the timing of Italy's approach had prevented him from accepting the position.

"If it had happened a year or two earlier, I probably would have accepted," Guardiola admitted, explaining that his conversations with Paolo Maldini and Leonardo had taken place when he felt he needed a break from football.

Having spent 18 years in club management, Guardiola was reluctant to commit himself to another project so soon after leaving City. Italy subsequently appointed Roberto Mancini, while the Spaniard remains without a managerial position and has given no indication of when his sabbatical will end.

The United States are another potential destination following Mauricio Pochettino's departure to Manchester United. Guardiola has previously spoken enthusiastically about the potential of the American national team, although the prospect of managing England may also warrant consideration given the Football Association's reported interest in him in the past.

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England's Euro 2028 timeline could suit Guardiola

According to The Athletic, Guardiola was the FA's preferred candidate to replace Gareth Southgate following Euro 2024, with a verbal agreement reportedly in place before the Spaniard opted to remain at Manchester City.

His former Spain teammate Gaizka Mendieta has also identified England as a potential destination, alongside Brazil, believing that Guardiola would be attracted by the opportunity to compete for major international honours.

England's current managerial situation could prove compatible with Guardiola's desire to take an extended break. Tuchel signed a contract extension in February to lead the Three Lions through to Euro 2028 and reiterated his commitment to that agreement earlier this month.

The German, however, has also made no secret of his desire to return to club management once his England tenure comes to an end. Should he depart after the European Championship, his successor would have two years to prepare the national team for the 2030 World Cup.

By that stage, Guardiola would have spent two seasons away from the dugout. The prospect of working with players such as Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice, Cole Palmer and Phil Foden would certainly be interesting from a tactical perspective, particularly given his preference for technically accomplished midfielders capable of operating in several positions.

His familiarity with English football and previous experience of working with several England internationals would also ease certain aspects of the transition, although implementing his demanding tactical approach within the limited training windows available to national team managers would represent a new challenge.

There is currently nothing to suggest that the FA are looking beyond Tuchel or that Guardiola has identified England as his preferred destination. However, should the position become available in 2028, the circumstances could be considerably more favourable than when the FA reportedly approached him two years ago.