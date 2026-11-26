Malaga's search for their first victory of the 2026-27 La Liga campaign will continue on Saturday afternoon when they welcome Athletic Bilbao to Estadio La Rosaleda.

Athletic have won two of the last three meetings between the two sides and also lead the overall head-to-head record 13 victories to Malaga's 11.

Match preview

Malaga have a record of zero wins, five draws and eight defeats from their 13 league matches this season, with five points leaving them bottom of the La Liga table.

There is still plenty of football to be played this season, but they are currently seven points behind 17th-placed Valencia and will not want that to be stretched to 10 points in the next gameweek.

Juan Francisco Funes' side secured a return to La Liga through the 2025-26 Segunda Division playoffs, but they have found it tough to adjust to life back at this level.

Los Albicelestes will enter this match off the back of three straight losses to Real Betis, Racing de Santander and Osasuna, but they have managed to win once this season - a 3-0 success over Alcazar in the Copa del Rey at the end of October.

Malaga held Athletic to a 3-3 draw when the pair last locked horns at La Rosaleda, while their last win over the Basque side was a 2-1 success in October 2016.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

As for Athletic, a record of four wins, four draws and four defeats from 12 matches has left them eighth in the table on 16 points, three points behind sixth-placed Sevilla heading into the next gameweek.

The Lions will enter this match off the back of a 1-0 defeat to Espanyol, which proved to be their first loss since October 21 away to Levante.

Edin Terzic's side have picked up 11 points from their seven home league matches this season, while they have claimed five points from their five games on their travels.

Athletic finished 12th in Spain's top flight last season, so there is clear room for improvement during the current campaign, with a European spot certainly the target.

The Lions will take on Numancia in the Copa del Rey in their first match of December before hosting Real Madrid in their next league game on December 6.

Malaga La Liga form:

Malaga form (all competitions):

Athletic Bilbao La Liga form:

Athletic Bilbao form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago

Malaga will welcome Adam Aznou back into their squad this weekend, with the 20-year-old serving a one-game suspension against Osasuna last time out.

However, Rafita, Fernardo Calero, Julen Lobete and Aaron Ochoa are again expected to be unavailable for selection due to injury problems.

Adrian Nino has scored five times in nine appearances for Malaga this season, and the 22-year-old is set to continue in the final third of the field.

As for Athletic, Unai Eguiluz, Gorka Guruzeta, Maroan Sannadi and Dani Vivian will miss the match due to injury problems.

Head coach Terzic is expected to resist the temptation to shuffle his pack for this game despite the disappointment of the defeat to Espanyol.

Inaki Williams featured through the middle last time out, with Nico Williams to the left and Alex Berenguer to the right - that is again expected to be the case in this match.

Malaga possible starting lineup:

Herrero; Murillo, Pastor, Recio, Aznou; Munoz, Rodriguez, Martinez, Larrubia; Dotor, Nino

Athletic Bilbao possible starting lineup:

Simon; Rincon, Alvarez, Laporte, Berchiche; Prados, Canales; Berenguer, Sancet, N Williams; I Williams

We say: Malaga 1-1 Athletic Bilbao

Malaga have drawn half (three) of their home league games this season, while Athletic have just one away victory to their name, so we are backing a stalemate here.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.