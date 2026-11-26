Now down to third in the Serie A standings, Scudetto holders Inter Milan will try to give their title defence a boost when Genoa visit San Siro on Saturday night.

Recent results have seen Inter slip behind both Rome clubs, but they gained a vital European victory in midweek; meanwhile, their visitors have surged into the top half after recovering from a rocky start.

Match preview

Having exited at the first knockout round last season, Inter started this term's Champions League campaign by taking nothing from their first two fixtures - but​ things have improved dramatically since then.

Three straight wins without conceding have moved them up the table, and Cristian Chivu's side now occupy a playoff place - in fact, finishing inside the top eight cannot be ruled out.

After defeating Shakhtar Donetsk and Feyenoord, the Nerazzurri beat Stuttgart 2-0 on Wednesday night, as captain Lautaro Martinez scored his first goal since returning from injury.

That partly made amends for throwing away two Serie A points three days beforehand, when Inter played out a chaotic 4-4 draw with local rivals Atalanta BC.

Despite Pio Esposito's first top-flight hat-trick, they let in a couple of avoidable late goals that left them three points behind surprise leaders Lazio, with Roma sandwiched between.

Now, the Nerazzurri will aim to put pressure on both capital clubs by posting a customary home win over Genoa.

Such has been their dominance, Inter have won all of the last 12 league meetings at San Siro, keeping 10 clean sheets and only conceding two goals.

© Iconsport / Tano Pecoraro / LaPresse

Either home or away, Genoa have won none of their last 14 clashes with Inter, so they may be dreading an upcoming double-header.

Just days after this league game, the Grifone must return to Milan for a cup tie, as the sides vie for a place in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals.

Though their past record makes for grim reading, present form suggests Genoa can at least give the Italian champions a scare, as they have won five of their last seven Serie A matches.

Since Daniele De Rossi swerved the sack during the October international break, his rejuvenated side have shot up the table, swapping the drop zone for the top half.

Last weekend, the Rossoblu beat lowly Sassuolo 2-0 thanks to a Milutin Osmajic brace, posting back-to-back away wins for the first time since 2024.

Some 12 years have passed since Genoa recorded three successive away wins at Italy's elite level, and few would expect them to do so on Saturday.

Inter Milan Serie A form:

Inter Milan form (all competitions):

Genoa Serie A form:

Team News

© Iconsport / LiveMedia / Icon Sport

Inter will be missing set-piece specialist Hakan Calhanoglu and back-up striker Ange Bonny due to thigh injuries, while Piotr Zielinski and Alessandro Bastoni are both doubts.

Bastoni was substituted before half time against Stuttgart, and it remains to be seen if he will recover from a muscular problem in time to play.

After scoring as a substitute in midweek, Martinez must vie with Marcus Thuram and in-form Esposito to feature up front.

Level with the latter pair in the Capocannoniere race, Genoa striker Osmajic has scored six goals in his first 12 Serie A appearances. The Montenegrin is almost certain to start, as fellow forward Lorenzo Colombo suffered an ACL injury last weekend, probably curtailing his 2026-27 campaign.

Leo Ostigard was recently hospitalised with a high fever, but he is still expected to lead the visitors' three-man defence in Milan.

Key midfielder Morten Frendrup has been struggling with an ankle issue, meaning he faces a race against time.

Inter Milan possible starting lineup:

J. Martinez; Bisseck, Akanji, Augusto; Spence, Barella, Sucic, Jones, Dimarco; Esposito, L. Martinez

Genoa possible starting lineup:

Bijlow; Marcandalli, Ostigard, Vasquez; Ehizibue, Frendrup, Traore, Ellertsson; Messias, El Shaarawy; Osmajic

We say: Inter Milan 3-1 Genoa

Not only are they traditionally dominant in this fixture, but Inter have also won all of their last six Serie A home games while scoring at least twice.

Though they sometimes start slowly - and Genoa have scored a remarkable 77% of their league goals during the first half - the Nerazzurri will not be stopped.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.