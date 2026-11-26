Two teams at the bottom of the Scottish Premiership standings will do battle on Saturday, when St Mirren welcome Kilmarnock to the Marbill Coaches Stadium.

The hosts are 10th in the table with 14 points from 14 games, while the visitors are propping up the standings with just nine points from 14 fixtures.

Match preview

St Mirren initially enjoyed a positive start to the 2026-27 Scottish Premiership season, winning three and drawing one of their opening four league fixtures.

However, Craig McLeish's side subsequently endured a miserable run of results, going on to record just one win in their next 10 league fixtures.

The Saints have suffered eight defeats during that run, alongside one draw, leading to St Mirren rapidly falling to 10th in the Scottish Premiership table with just 14 points.

St Mirren, now just one point above the drop zone, face a particularly important match in the early relegation battle, as a win against Kilmarnock would extend their lead over the bottom-placed side to a healthy eight points.

On the other hand, a defeat, which would mark their fourth consecutive loss, would see St Mirren's current five-point lead slashed to just two points.

Despite their ongoing struggles, the Saints have been at their best at home, including winning one, drawing one and losing one of their last three home fixtures.

© Imago / Action Plus

Kilmarnock, meanwhile, are enduring a dismal 2026-27 league campaign, sitting at the bottom of the standings with just nine points after 14 matchdays.

Neil McCann's side have recorded two wins, three draws and suffered nine defeats in their 14 league games, including remaining winless in their last five matches, with four losses and one draw.

Kilmarnock's biggest weakness has undeniably been their defensive vulnerability, having conceded 33 goals in 14 league matches - seven more than any other team in the division.

However, Killie are equally ineffective in offence, having scored just 15 goals in 14 games - only St Mirren (13) have scored fewer in the league.

Despite their disappointing campaign to date, Kilmarnock do boast a strong recent record against St Mirren, winning three of the last five encounters, although they did lose 1-0 earlier this term.

St Mirren Scottish Premiership form:

Kilmarnock Scottish Premiership form:

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Focus Images

St Mirren will be without Nikolas Agrafiotis, Jonah Ayunga, Malik Dijksteel and Keanu Baccus for this match due to injury problems.

Killian Phillips is St Mirren's top scorer (four) and joint-top assister (two) in the league this season, and the attacking midfielder should start behind Eseosa Sule in attack.

Meanwhile, Max Stryjek remains unavailable due to a knee injury, leaving Nico Mantl to continue in goal.

George Stanger and Michael John Kamara should provide protection in central defence, with Tom Lowery, Aaron Tshibola and Greg Kiltie featuring in midfield.

St Mirren possible starting lineup:

Chapman; Ramsay, Gogic, Jackson, John; Carr, Nsio; Thomas, Phillips, Kabia; Sule

Kilmarnock possible starting lineup:

Mantl; McCarthy, Kamara, Stanger, Schjonning-Larsen; Tshibola, Lowery; Ring, Kiltie, Owen; Hugill

We say: St Mirren 2-1 Kilmarnock

St Mirren may be enduring a run of three straight defeats, but the hosts have been at their best at home and they remain the favourites to take all three points from the struggling Kilmarnock.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.