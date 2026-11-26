Atletico Madrid will be bidding to make it three straight wins in all competitions when they continue their La Liga campaign against Elche on Saturday evening.

The Red and Whites have only been victorious in one of their last four games against Elche, with Los Franjiverdes enjoying the better of their recent meetings.

Match preview

Elche have been victorious in two of their last four matches against Atletico, with those successes coming at home, including a 3-2 win in their last meeting in April of this year.

Los Franjiverdes will be the fresher of the two teams entering this match, with Atletico in Champions League action on Wednesday, but the hosts have only managed to pick up one point from the last nine available in Spain's top flight.

Martin Anselmi's side played out a 1-1 draw with Levante last time out, with that result following back-to-back defeats to Valencia and Real Betis.

Elche boast a record of two wins, five draws and six defeats from their 13 league matches this season, with 11 points leaving them in 19th spot in the La Liga table.

Anselmi's team have the worst home record in Spain's top flight this season, having only managed to pick up one point from their six games in front of their own supporters.

© Imago / NurPhoto

Atletico, meanwhile, will enter this match off the back of a 2-0 win over Viking in the Champions League on Wednesday, with Alexander Sorloth and Julian Alvarez on the scoresheet.

Simeone's side have a record of 10 wins, one draw and two defeats from their 13 matches in Spain's top flight this season, with 31 points leaving them in third spot in the table.

Atletico are only two points off second-placed Real Madrid and five from the leaders Barcelona, so they are firmly in a title race heading towards the start of December.

The Red and Whites recorded a 3-0 win over Getafe in Spain's top flight last time out, with Simeone's team responding impressively to their 2-1 reverse to Barcelona before the November international break.

Atletico now have three straight league matches against Elche, Barcelona and Real Betis before returning to European action away to PSV Eindhoven on December 9.

Elche La Liga form:

Elche form (all competitions):

Atletico Madrid La Liga form:

Atletico Madrid form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Alberto Gonzalez

Elche are again expected to be without the services of Ruben Sanchez, Adam Boayar, Ali Houary, Marc Aguado and Yago Santiago due to injury problems.

Fer Nino has been in strong form for the hosts this season, scoring six goals in 13 appearances, and the 26-year-old will continue in the final third of the field.

There is also expected to be a spot in the attack for Abiel Osorio, who has one goal and one assist in 11 appearances for Elche during the current campaign.

As for Atletico, Ademola Lookman and Cristian Romero will again miss out due to injury problems, but the visitors are otherwise in strong shape, with no fresh issues being reported following their Champions League clash with Viking.

Head coach Simeone is expected to introduce Pablo Barrios and Giuliano Simeone back into his starting side, with Sorloth and Lee Kang-in potentially dropping out.

Alvarez has only scored three times during a difficult season to date, with just one of those coming in Spain's top flight, but the Argentine should continue in the final third of the field.

Elche possible starting lineup:

Dituro; Sangare, Redondo Solari, Chust, Revivo; Cepeda, Morcillo, Villar, Valera; Osorio, Nino

Atletico Madrid possible starting lineup:

Oblak; Llorente, Le Normand, Hancko, Grimaldo; Koke, Simeone, Barrios, Cardoso, Baena; Alvarez

We say: Elche 1-2 Atletico Madrid

Elche's recent record against Atletico will hand them confidence ahead of this match, but we are expecting Simeone's side to navigate their way to an important three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.