Looking to remain top of the League One table heading into the final month of the year, Stockport County welcome Leyton Orient to Edgeley Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Hatters currently hold a three-point lead at the summit after recording their third consecutive victory with a 3-0 win away to Cambridge United, while the O's are hoping to close the gap on the playoff places after beating AFC Wimbledon 4-1 last time out.

Match preview

Following their agonisingly narrow failure to secure promotion to the Championship last season, Stockport County parted ways with long-serving manager Dave Challinor and appointed former Rochdale boss Jimmy McNulty as his replacement.

McNulty has so far overseen 21 matches in charge of the Hatters across all competitions, recording 13 wins, four draws and four defeats to give him an impressive win rate of 61.9%.

Ten of those victories have come in League One, with Stockport looking to enter December at the top of the table after collecting 32 points from their opening 16 matches, a lead they could extend to six points if results elsewhere go their way and they secure a fourth consecutive league win.

Their impressive league form has also carried over into the cup competitions, with McNulty's men finishing top of their EFL Trophy group and booking their place in the next round of the FA Cup, although they survived a major scare earlier this month, coming from two goals behind to beat Isthmian League side Cray Wanderers 3-2.

More recently, the Greater Manchester outfit climbed to the summit of League One with an emphatic 3-0 victory over Cambridge, a match that featured a superb free-kick from captain Oliver Norwood.

The three goals scored last weekend took Stockport's league tally to 32 for the season, a total bettered by no other side in the third tier and only three teams across England's top four divisions.

© Imago

As for visitors Leyton Orient, they have enjoyed a more consistent campaign this time around after spending much of the 2025-26 season battling near the bottom of the table and ultimately finishing just one place above the relegation zone.

After their opening 14 League One matches, the London-based side sit 12th under the continued leadership of Richie Wellens, who recently surpassed 250 games in charge of the O's, with six wins, two draws and six defeats leaving them on 20 points.

Although victory on Saturday, at a ground where Stockport boast the best home record in the division, would not be enough to lift Orient into the playoff places, it could leave them just three points outside the top six, with games in hand over all but one of the teams currently above them.

The O's most recently continued their impressive home form with a convincing 4-1 victory over London neighbours AFC Wimbledon, securing their fourth league win in their last five matches at Brisbane Road.

In fact, Wellens' side are already closing in on surpassing their total number of home victories from the whole of last season, having won half of their league fixtures on home soil so far in 2026-27.

Although the two sides finished at opposite ends of the table last season, neither could claim bragging rights in their meetings, with both encounters ending in draws.

The last time either side won this fixture within 90 minutes was in February 2025, the same season they faced each other in the League One playoff semi-finals.

Stockport County League One form:

Stockport County form (all competitions):

Leyton Orient League One form:

Leyton Orient form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Every Second Media

Hoping to make it six consecutive victories in all competitions, McNulty will be keen to stick with his winning formula and has the option to do so after his side came through their latest fixture without any fresh injury concerns.

Norwood is expected to retain his place in midfield, while club top scorer Kyle Wootton will lead the line as he looks to add to his 10 League One goals this season, with Jack Diamond operating out wide.

Leyton Orient also look set to travel from the capital with the option of naming an unchanged starting XI following last weekend's victory.

Former Tottenham Hotspur forward Dane Scarlett is expected to lead the line again after scoring in consecutive matches, while Alex Gilbert should retain his place in midfield after scoring and providing an assist against Wimbledon.

Wellens will, however, remain without Ollie O'Neill, who is expected to miss four months after undergoing surgery shortly after returning from a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Nicholas Oyekunle, Demetri Mitchell and Sean Clare are also expected to remain in the treatment room.

Stockport County possible starting lineup:

Whatmuff; Gordon, O'Connell, Pye; Glover, Bate, Norwood, Ennis; Diamond, Wootton, Wood

Leyton Orient possible starting lineup:

Baxter; Stevens, Gilchrist, Edmonds-Green, Boniface; El Mizouni, Gilbert; Connolly, C. Wellens, Dobra; Scarlett

We say: Stockport County 3-1 Leyton Orient

Although Leyton Orient have produced some encouraging results in recent weeks, we expect the league leaders to show why they sit at the top of the table and maintain their push for promotion.

We see Stockport having enough quality to extend their impressive home record and make it four consecutive league victories.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.