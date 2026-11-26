Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho will make changes to his starting side for Saturday's La Liga contest with Alaves at Bernabeu.

Los Blancos will enter the match off the back of a 5-1 win over PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League.

Mourinho's side will be missing Rodrygo (knee), Raul Asencio (leg), Ferland Mendy (hip) and Endrick (groin) through injury on Saturday, but no fresh issues have been reported following their European fixture with PSV.

Denzem Dumfries, Ibrahima Konate and Dean Huijsen could all come into the back four on Saturday, with Eder Militao and Antonio Rudiger dropping out.

Bernardo Silva and Yan Diomande could also move down to the bench, with Jude Bellingham expected to be introduced in the final third of the field.

Vinicius Junior is still battling to find his best form, but the Brazilian was on the scoresheet against PSV and is likely to continue down the left.

There is also set to be a spot through the middle for Kylian Mbappe, who has 19 goals and five assists in 18 appearances for Real Madrid during the current campaign.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Dumfries, Konate, Huijsen, Cucurella; Valverde, Tchouameni; Guler, Bellingham, Vinicius; Mbappe