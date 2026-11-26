Still leading the pack in Serie A, surprise Scudetto challengers Lazio will visit mid-table Torino on Saturday night.

Unbeaten since August, the Biancocelesti extended their lead last weekend, while Toro's winless streak reached four straight games.

Match preview

Yet to taste defeat in the league, Lazio sit three points above reigning champions Inter and two clear of city rivals Roma after storming through their first dozen games.

Having begun Gennaro Gattuso's reign with a shock Coppa Italia loss to Mantova, the Biancocelesti have since gone up through the gears, only dropping four points in Serie A so far.

Victory this week would take them onto 11 wins from 13 games, and the last team to make such a fast start was Napoli in the 2022-23 campaign, when they ultimately went on to win the title.

Lazio's most recent success, against Lecce, featured goals from two of their star players this term, as Tijjani Noslin bagged a brace before Davide Frattesi capped things off with a cheeky chip from outside the box.

Ahead of next month's Derby della Capitale, in which top spot could well be at stake, fans may even be dreaming of a first Scudetto for 27 years.

However, Gattuso will not look any further than Saturday's trip north to Turin, where Lazio have won half of their last 22 Serie A games against Torino.

© Imago / Nicolo Campo

That said, the capital club did not prevail when they last met in March, as Torino won 2-0 at Stadio Olimpico Grande.

So, the hosts can now seek back-to-back victories over Lazio for the first time since 2013, even if current form suggests they may fail.

While their Roman rivals are flying high, Toro have endured an uneven season under new boss Ignazio Abate: following a slow start, they then posted three consecutive wins, before slipping back down the table.

After last week's 1-0 loss to Napoli, Abate's side have picked up just one point from their last four matches, leaving them closer to the drop zone than Italy's top six.

While leaving Naples with anything is always a tough task, they cannot expect to thrive when they return to Turin.

Not only have the Granata conceded an average of nearly two goals per game there this season, but they are also on a record run of 11 Serie A home games without a clean sheet.

Torino Serie A form:

Lazio Serie A form:

Team News

© Imago / IPA Sport

With only the league to consider, Gattuso has generally stuck to a similar Lazio lineup, but he is currently missing two regular starters.

Though defensive duo Nuno Tavares and Josip Sutalo are both sidelined with flexor injuries, captain Mattia Zaccagni has resumed full training and could be named on the bench.

While Frattesi is the visitors' top scorer with five Serie A goals, Noslin has notched at least one goal involvement in all of his last four matches.

Torino have been less potent this term, but Che Adams has four top-flight strikes and Giovanni Simeone must love playing his father's old club - the Argentinian has previously scored 10 league goals against Lazio.

Ardian Ismajli limped out of the loss to Napoli with an adductor injury and has subsequently undergone surgery, while Abate has fitness doubts about wing-backs Rafik Belghali and Ricardo Rodriguez.

As Belghali is still suffering with knee inflammation, Zakaria Aboukhlal, Nicolo Fortini or even Nathan Patterson could fill in on the hosts' right flank.

Torino possible starting lineup:

Perri; Comuzzo, Coco, Comert; Aboukhlal, Braganca, Mandragora, Vlasic, Cacciamani; Adams, Simeone

Lazio possible starting lineup:

Mandas; Floriani Mussolini, Doekhi, Provstgaard, Pedraza; Frattesi, Belahyane, Taylor; Isaksen, Pinamonti, Noslin

We say: Torino 0-2 Lazio

Well acquainted from their Milan days, Gattuso and Abate will be foes for 90 minutes this weekend, when Lazio should continue their long unbeaten run.

As Torino struggle to keep clean sheets, the league leaders are sure to score, and they have conceded under one goal per game so far this term.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.