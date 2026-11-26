Looking to move on from their midweek Champions League collapse against Real Madrid, PSV Eindhoven return to the bread and butter of Eredivisie football on Saturday.

The defending champions welcome Go Ahead Eagles to the Philips Stadion in gameweek 14, seeking a response to their humbling experience in the Spanish capital as they chase a fourth consecutive top-flight victory.

Match preview

An Ivan Perisic goal made things interesting at the Bernabeu in midweek, but a Jude Bellingham-inspired second-half performance saw Jose Mourinho's Los Blancos run riot and eventually claim a 5-1 victory over PSV.

That loss, the Dutch giants' third in five European matches, leaves them 30th in the 36-team league-phase standings and their top-eight prospects looking increasingly remote.

However, Peter Bosz's men remain in contention for the qualification playoffs, with 24th-placed Villarreal just two points ahead of the reigning Eredivisie champions.

The Farmers will undoubtedly welcome a return to home comforts on Saturday as they seek to regain winning momentum after their chastening experience in the Spanish capital.

League football has brought greater encouragement, particularly in recent weeks, with three consecutive victories following a run of one win in four matches between late September and late October.

Scoring at least four goals in each of their victories over Willem II (7-0), Cambuur (6-2) and NEC (4-1) suggests a return to their free-scoring best, boding well for this weekend's visit from Go Ahead Eagles.

© Iconsport

The Deventer outfit travel to Eindhoven in indifferent form, with a 1-0 away victory over SBV Excelsior coming between defeats to Cambuur and Fortuna Sittard.

Particularly notable has been the attacking decline of Joseph Oosting's men, who have scored just once across their last three league matches after averaging 2.3 goals per game over the opening 10 gameweeks.

While that sample remains too small for firm conclusions, the Pride of the IJssel's dip cannot be dismissed ahead of their trip to the Philips Stadion, where Kowet claimed a stunning 2-1 KNVB Beker semi-final victory in February 2025 en route to lifting their first domestic cup.

Paul Simonis was in charge for that historic success as Go Ahead Eagles secured their first victory in Eindhoven for 57 years, and they now seek a first Eredivisie win at PSV since 1968.

That will be easier said than done, however, as their historical struggles and recent scoring decline leave them vulnerable against hosts still reeling from their Santiago Bernabeu beatdown.

PSV Eindhoven Eredivisie form:

PSV Eindhoven form (all competitions):

Go Ahead Eagles Eredivisie form:

Go Ahead Eagles form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Orange Pictures

Mauro Junior (groin), Sami Ouaissa (muscle), Adamo Nagalo, Alassane Plea and Jerdy Schouten (ACL) remain unavailable for PSV; however, Ricardo Pepi should feature in some capacity after remaining on the bench in Madrid.

No player has scored more Eredivisie goals than Sven Mijnans, with the versatile attacking midfielder registering nine strikes and three assists in the top flight.

Guus Til is likely to lead the attack despite Pepi's availability, while Ruben van Bommel offers a dual threat after contributing five goals and three assists.

Soren Tengstedt shares Mijnans's position atop the league's scoring charts, with no player outscoring the Kowet forward this season.

Stefan Ingi Sigurdarson (four goals, one assist) and Mathis Suray (three goals, four assists) also possess match-winning quality that Oosting will hope comes to the fore at the Philips Stadion.

Go Ahead Eagles remain without Pim Saathof (ACL), while Evert Linthorst and Dean James will be assessed closer to kick-off.

PSV Eindhoven possible starting lineup:

Kovar; Dest, Geertruida, Obispo, Kostic; Sano, Fernandez; Perisic, Mijnans, Van Bommel; Til

Go Ahead Eagles possible starting lineup:

Cillessen; Sampsted, Dirksen, Kramer, Baeten; Meulensteen, Rahmouni; Tengstedt, Edvardsen, Suray; Sigurdarson

We say: PSV Eindhoven 3-0 Go Ahead Eagles

PSV's collapse in Madrid exposed their limitations in Europe, but scoring 17 goals across their last three Eredivisie victories underlines the different challenge they present domestically.

Go Ahead Eagles have managed just one goal in their last three league matches, and the hosts have our backing to deliver a convincing response at the Philips Stadion.

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