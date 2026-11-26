Both beaten 5-1 last weekend, Frosinone and Parma will aim to bounce back when they clash at Stadio Benito Stirpe on Saturday.

Despite suffering consecutive defeats for the first time this term, the hosts are still 12 points above their visitors in the Serie A standings.

Match preview

Frosinone made an unexpectedly strong start to their latest comeback campaign, scoring freely while winning six of their first 11 fixtures after returning to Serie A.

However, Massimiliano Alvini's attack-minded side then suffered a rare setback, going down 1-0 to Cagliari, before they were well beaten just after the international break.

Two goals down within 20 minutes, the Canarini continued to fly forward, but they never really recovered and ultimately lost 5-1 to AC Milan at San Siro.

In fact, Frosinone have only claimed two points on the road since beating Fiorentina at the end of August, so their form at Stadio Stirpe has kept them tucked inside the top half.

After narrowly losing their first home fixture against Juventus, they have since won all of the next five, so confidence should still be high when lowly Parma come to town.

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

While their promoted hosts sit seventh in Serie A, Parma are hovering above the relegation zone with just eight points on the board.

Like Frosinone, they were thumped 5-1 last week, as Roma stormed to victory at Stadio Tardini, with Capocannoniere leader Donyell Malen helping himself to four goals.

That was the Gialloblu's eighth defeat from their first 12 league games, and the recent hiring of their second-highest Serie A scorer has hardly had an impact.

Alberto Gilardino has only celebrated one win since succeeding Carlos Cuesta, who kept the Emilian club afloat last term, but that lone success did come on the road.

Following a run of six straight away defeats, Parma recently beat Atalanta 3-0 in Bergamo, so they will aim to claim more points when they head south on Saturday.

Frosinone Serie A form:

Parma Serie A form:

Team News

© Imago / IPA Sport

Now trailing Malen in the race to be crowned Italy's top scorer, Frosinone striker Antonio Raimondo is still sidelined by injury - and his deputy is also unavailable.

Daniel Birligea bagged a brace against Lecce before scoring for Romania in their recent Nations League camp, but he strained a hamstring in Milan and has been ruled out for the next few weeks.

So, it remains to be seen whether Alvini selects support forwards Fares Ghedjemis, Romano Schmid and Giorgi Kvernadze - each of whom have provided four Serie A assists - or Slovak centre-forward Tomas Bobcek to lead the hosts' attack.

On the absence front, Florian Grillitsch has yet to recover from a thigh problem, but left-back Gabriele Bracaglia can return after serving a one-match ban.

While Parma will welcome back Abdoulaye Ndiaye from suspension, Argentine striker David Romero is still ruled out by a serious shoulder injury; defensive duo Diego Carlos (thigh) and Dominik Drobnic (foot) are also doubts.

In Romero's absence, Simone Lontani could partner El Bilal Toure, but Nesta Elphege is also a contender after scoring the Gialloblu's lone goal against Roma.

Frosinone possible starting lineup:

Palmisani; Oyono, Monterisi, Calvani, Bracaglia; Masini, Calo; Ghedjemis, Schmid, Kvernadze; Bobcek

Parma possible starting lineup:

Daffara; Delprato, Troilo, Ndiaye; Britschgi, Fabbian, Sierro, Keita, Valeri; Elphege, Toure

We say: Frosinone 2-1 Parma

Frosinone can arrest their decline with another home win, as Parma are in grim form and could face a long fight to avoid the drop.

Notably, the Canarini tend to start fast - scoring a league-high 11 goals inside the first 30 minutes - while their visitors have yet to score before the half-hour mark.

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