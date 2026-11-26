Wigan Athletic will be looking to continue their good form when they welcome Plymouth Argyle to the Brick Community Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts currently sit 17th in the League One table, while the visitors are eighth.

Match preview

Wigan could pick up a fifth consecutive victory this weekend, having found their form in recent weeks.

After suffering four defeats in five games last month, Wigan have won five of their last six across all competitions and are unbeaten in their last four league matches.

The Latics beat managerless Blackpool 2-1 last weekend, coming from behind to earn a crucial three points thanks to goals from Jon Mellish and Finley Burns.

The result leaves Gary Caldwell's side 17th with 17 points from 16 matches, with their recent uptick in form moving them four points clear of the relegation zone.

It is also worth noting that Wigan have only lost once to Plymouth in their last eight meetings across all competitions, although that defeat was a 3-0 loss that came last season.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Plymouth, meanwhile, have endured a difficult few weeks as they back-to-back defeats in the league without scoring.

Tom Cleverley's side were beaten 3-0 away to Sheffield Wednesday before losing 2-0 at home to Peterborough United.

In fact, Plymouth have won just one of their last six league games and will be keen to get back winning ways on Saturday.

The Pilgrims remain just three points off the playoffs and Cleverley has urged his injury-hit side to "really work hard to improve".

Wigan Athletic League One form:

Wigan Athletic form (all competitions):

Plymouth Argyle League One form:

Plymouth Argyle form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / News Images

Wigan are expected to stick with the same side that beat Blackpool, with Scott Hogan set to lead the line ahead of Jensen Weir and Bradley Burrowes.

Max Power and Ryan Trevitt should continue in midfield, with Fraser Murray and Mellish set to feature out wide.

Plymouth are set to be without the likes of Bim Pepple, Joe Edwards, Owen Oseni, Michael Baidoo, Julio Plequezuelo and Alex Mitchell through injury.

Will Evans and Caleb Watts are expected to start up front, with Xavier Amaechi and Ronan Curtis providing support out wide.

Wigan Athletic possible starting lineup:

Whitworth; Burns, Carragher, Fox; Murray, Power, Trevitt, Mellish; Weir, Burrowes; Hogan

Plymouth Argyle possible starting lineup:

Cooper; Harding, Ross, Hartridge, MacKenzie; Amaechi, Boateng, White, Curtis; Evans, Watts

We say: Wigan Athletic 2-1 Plymouth Argyle

Wigan are in better form than Plymouth and should have enough to beat the injury-hit Pilgrims.

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