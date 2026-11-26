Aiming to remain unbeaten at home in the league this season, promotion-hunting Birmingham City host struggling Bolton Wanderers at St Andrew's @ Knighthead Park in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Blues were the latest side to take advantage of Burnley's Turf Moor misery on Wednesday night, whilst the Wanderers suffered defeat on their own patch by West Bromwich Albion.

Match preview

As has been the case after each of their three Championship defeats so far this season, Birmingham City bounced back from last weekend's Stoke City disappointment by claiming three points, this time at the expense of crisis-hit Burnley.

Chris Davies's side have already equalled the number of away victories that they managed across the entirety of last season (6) courtesy of August Priske's seventh league goal of the term and an own goal from Clarets winger Jaydon Banel at Turf Moor.

Following seven wins from their past nine second-tier contests, Birmingham are occupying fourth position in the Championship table, three points behind current pacesetters Middlesbrough and Stoke.

Apart from a 6-1 battering by Brentford in the EFL Cup, Blues have been impressive at St Andrew's this season, with Saturday's hosts unbeaten across their opening eight home league battles (W4 D4).

In fact, Birmingham last experienced Second City defeat in the Championship at the beginning of April, and Davies has lost just three home league games since taking charge during the summer of 2024.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Sliding towards the relegation zone, Bolton Wanderers have now won just one of their past seven Championship contests (D2 L4) after losing to West Brom at the Toughsheet Community Stadium earlier in the week.

A second-half penalty from Ruben Rodrigues levelled the scores momentarily following Albion's opener, however, further strikes from Norwegian duo Aune Heggebo and Felix Horn Myhre sentenced the Wanderers to a fourth defeat in their past six games.

Winless in their past five games (D1 L4) at the Toughsheet, Bolton's last three victories have all arrived on the road, with Saturday's underdog visitors beating Norwich City (4-3), Wolverhampton Wanderers (3-1) and Charlton Athletic (1-0) since late September.

There is no doubting that the newly-promoted side are one of the favourites to suffer relegation this season, with Steven Schumacher's troops currently six points clear of the bottom three.

Bolton were defeated on their most recent trip to St Andrew's in October 2024 but were one of only three teams to beat Birmingham during their record-breaking League One title romp of 2024-25.

Birmingham City Championship form:

Bolton Wanderers Championship form:

Team News

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Birmingham defender Ethan Laird missed the Burnley win after picking up a knock at Stoke last weekend, with the right-back a doubt for the Second City match on Saturday.

As a result, Bright Osayi-Samuel is likely to retain his spot in defence, with Dael Fry set to drop out in order to make room for the available-again Christoph Klarer.

Liam Millar, Jhon Solis and Jay Stansfield were rested for the final 15 minutes at Turf Moor, with the trio all set to start once again this weekend.

There is likely to be alteration on the right flank, though, where Patrick Roberts could be the key to unlocking a deep Bolton block.

Bolton rotated leading marksman Sam Dalby out of the starting side on Wednesday but the Englishman is fully expected to return to the XI on Saturday.

Ben Davies could feature against his former loan employers, whilst Samuel Illing-Junior is in line for another start following a bright display against West Brom.

Birmingham City possible starting lineup:

Beadle; Osayi-Samuel, Neumann, Klarer, Cochrane; Iwata, Solis; Roberts, Stansfield, Millar; Priske

Bolton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Bazunu; Stephenson, Brunt, Forino-Joseph, Conway; Simons, Sheehan; Larrazabal, Ito, Illing-Junior; Dalby

We say: Birmingham City 2-0 Bolton Wanderers

After winning four straight home matches by an aggregate scoreline of 12-1, Birmingham are the overwhelming favourites for another Second City success this weekend.

Bolton have recent experience of producing a shock result in the West Midlands, however, we feel that Davies's St Andrew's juggernaut will be too strong in this matchup.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.