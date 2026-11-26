Houston Dynamo must overcome their one-game deficit when they welcome San Jose Earthquakes to Shell Energy Stadium for Game 2 of their Western Conference Round One series on Saturday afternoon.

The Orange suffered a 2-1 defeat when the sides met on Tuesday in the opening game of the best-of-three tie, meaning the hosts must win, either in regulation or via a penalty shootout, to force a deciding Game 3, and fans can also check the latest NetBet bonus code ahead of the weekend's action.

Match preview

Dynamo finished fifth in the Western Conference of the Major League Soccer table with 51 points from 34 matches, recording 14 wins, 11 defeats and nine draws, but ended the regular season with consecutive losses to Portland Timbers and St Louis.

Having made the trip to San Jose in questionable form, it came as little surprise that Ben Olsen's side left PayPal Park empty-handed, with a slow start proving costly as they conceded to a Ronaldo Vieira header and an Eduard Lowen free kick in the first half.

Although Duncan McGuire's late strike raised hopes of a resurgence for the Orange, Agustin Resch's dismissal shortly afterwards made such ambitions more difficult, leaving Olsen with one fewer defensive option heading into this return fixture.

The result also means Dynamo have failed to score more than once in each of their last five outings, finding the net just three times across that spell, leaving the manager with attacking problems to address before Saturday.

The task is made even more difficult by the fact that the hosts are winless in their last five matches at Shell Energy Stadium, drawing two and losing the other three, leaving Olsen with several issues to resolve.

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San Jose, meanwhile, finished fourth in the Western Conference with 52 points from 34 matches, scoring 57 goals and conceding 51, marking their strongest regular-season campaign since winning the Supporters Shield in 2012.

After going five consecutive games without a win (D4, L1) between October 11 and 29, Bruce Arena's side have now recorded victories in two of their last three matches, with a 2-1 win over Real Salt Lake and their first-leg success against Dynamo either side of a 3-1 defeat to Minnesota on matchday 34 of the regular season.

That loss further extended San Jose's poor run of form on the road, having gone four away games without a win (D2) and lost their most recent two, conceding three goals in both, leaving some cause for concern heading into Saturday.

The visitors can nevertheless take encouragement from the fact that they have avoided defeat in each of their last five meetings with Dynamo, winning three, while their most recent visit to Shell Energy Stadium ended in a goalless draw.



Houston Dynamo Major League Soccer form:

San Jose Earthquakes Major League Soccer form:

Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA

Houston will be without Resch, who is suspended after receiving a straight red card in the opening game, meaning Antonio Carlos could come into the defence.

Goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer remains unavailable with a back injury, while Felipe Andrade is doubtful after missing the first leg with a lower-body problem.

Hector Herrera started against San Jose despite being charged with driving while intoxicated in Montgomery County, although his availability for this match remains subject to the league's decision.

McGuire replaced Lyle Foster at half-time in the first leg and scored Dynamo's consolation goal, giving the former a strong case to start here.

San Jose will be without DeJuan Jones (Achilles), Nonso Adimabua (groin) and Jonathan Gonzalez (lower body), with all three continuing their recovery from injuries.

Arena could retain a similar lineup to the first leg, with both goalscorers Lowen and Vieira anchoring the midfield, while former Chelsea attacker Timo Werner is expected to lead the attack alongside Preston Judd.



Houston Dynamo possible starting lineup:

Bond; A Carlos, Negri, Halter; Bouzat, Artur, Herrera; Bogusz, Ennali; McGuire, Guilherme

San Jose Earthquakes possible starting lineup:

Edwards Jr; Kikanovic, Munie, Roberts, Costa; Tsakiris, Lowen, Vieira, Leroux; Judd, Werner

We say: Houston Dynamo 1-1 San Jose Earthquakes (San Jose to win on penalties)

Houston would be counting on home advantage on Saturday, but their recent attacking struggles and the absence of Resch could prevent them from taking control of the contest.

Furthermore, the visitors have lost just twice in their last 14 matches across all competitions and are unbeaten in their last five meetings with Houston, making another closely fought encounter likely, with Arena's side potentially edging the subsequent penalty shootout.



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