The Scottish Premiership's second and third-placed sides will meet on Saturday, when Rangers welcome Falkirk to Ibrox Stadium.

The hosts are second in the Scottish Premiership standings with 33 points, one point behind leaders Celtic, while the visitors are third with 24 points from 14 matches.

Match preview

Rangers head into Saturday's match with their sights set on moving to the top of the Scottish Premiership standings for the first time this season.

The Gers trail leaders Celtic by just one point, meaning a victory would lift them above their Old Firm rivals, at least until the Bhoys take on Hearts on Sunday afternoon.

Derek McInnes' men will be full of confidence of claiming all three points, with Rangers heading into the matchday 15 fixture enjoying a sensational 14-game unbeaten run across all competitions.

In the league, Rangers have won 10 and drawn two matches during that run, including winning each of their last three Scottish Premiership fixtures, beating St Mirren 2-0, Motherwell 2-1 and Aberdeen 3-2.

The Gers are also looking to extend their superb record at Ibrox, having won all of their last nine home games, scoring 22 and conceding just four goals in that time.

© Iconsport / Tim Gray, Alamy

Despite their fantastic form coming into this match, Rangers will expect a tough test against visitors Falkirk, who travel to Ibrox off the back of six consecutive league triumphs.

That run includes particularly notable wins against Celtic (2-0) and Hearts (5-2), and the Bairns will now be looking to add Rangers' scalp to their collection.

Thanks to those six victories, Falkirk have rapidly ascended to third in the Scottish Premiership standings with 24 points from 14 matches, although they only lead Hearts - who have played one game fewer - by one point.

Alongside their impressive recent run, Falkirk will draw further self belief from their formidable record on the road this season, recording three wins, three draws and suffering just one loss away from home in the league.

John McGlynn's side have, however, failed to defeat Rangers in any of their last seven encounters, including a 2-1 defeat earlier this season.

Rangers Scottish Premiership form:

Rangers form (all competitions):

W

D

W

W

W

W

Falkirk Scottish Premiership form:

Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images

Rangers are set to be without Cameron Devlin, Daisuke Yokota, Jose Cifuentes, Lawrence Shankland and Youssef Chermiti due to ongoing injuries, while Ross McCrorie is also a doubt with a hamstring injury.

Ryan Don Naderi is Rangers' top scorer in the league with seven goals, and the forward should continue just behind Kevin Kelsy in the forward line.

Falkirk are also contending with several injury absences, including Aidan Nesbitt, Aodhan Doherty, Brad Spencer, Leon McCann and Ryan Strain, while Ethan Laidlaw is a doubt to feature.

Jacob Murrell is Falkirk's top scorer with eight league goals, including seven in his last seven appearances, and the forward will start just ahead of Ethan Ross, Finley Barbrook and Owen Eames in attack.

Rangers possible starting lineup:

Pandur; Sterling, Fernandez, Makhanya, Penrice; Raskin, Neil; Bouanani, Naderi, Gassama; Kelsy

Falkirk possible starting lineup:

Bain; McMillan, Neilson, Henderson, Tanser; Krauhaus, Melniks; Ross, Barbrook, Eames; Murrell

We say: Rangers 2-1 Falkirk

Both teams head into this match in fantastic form, leading us to expect a hard-fought encounter. However, given Rangers' formidable Ibrox form and their recent upperhand in this fixture, we are predicting a victory for the hosts.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.