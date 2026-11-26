Real Madrid will be aiming to make it 11 straight wins in all competitions when they welcome Alaves to Bernabeu on Saturday night.

Los Blancos have been victorious in each of their last nine games against Alaves, including a 2-1 victory in the corresponding match during the 2025-26 campaign.

Match preview

Real Madrid will enter this weekend's match off the back of a 5-1 win over PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League, with that success making it 10 victories in a row in all competitions.

Jose Mourinho's side are flying, with their winning run including six in Spain's top flight, and they are currently second in the La Liga table, only three points off the leaders Barcelona.

Los Blancos now have three straight league matches against Alaves, Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao before resuming their Champions League campaign away to Arsenal on December 9.

Real Madrid would go level on points with Barcelona should they manage to win this match, and they have been victorious in 38 of their previous 46 games against Alaves in all competitions, suffering only five defeats in the process.

Vinicius Junior is still finding it difficult to show his best form for Real Madrid, but Kylian Mbappe is having another incredible campaign, netting 19 times in 18 appearances in all competitions.

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Alaves will be the huge underdogs this weekend, but two of their last three wins over Real Madrid have come away from home, including a 2-1 success at Bernabeu in November 2020.

The Blue and Whites will enter this match off the back of a 3-1 win over Deportivo La Coruna, with the result leaving them in ninth spot in the La Liga table on 16 points, boasting a record of four wins, four draws and five defeats from their 13 matches.

Quique Sanchez Flores' side have been excellent at home this season, picking up 13 points from seven matches, but they are still waiting for their first away success of the campaign.

Alaves finished 14th in Spain's top flight last season, only one point above the relegation zone, so there is clear room for improvement in 2026-27.

The Basque outfit will be the fresher of the two teams following Real Madrid's Champions League involvement, but they will be up against a side that have the second-best defensive record (11 conceded) and second-best attacking record (33 scored) during the current season.

Real Madrid La Liga form:

Real Madrid form (all competitions):

Alaves La Liga form:

Alaves form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Real Madrid will be missing Rodrygo (knee), Raul Asencio (leg), Ferland Mendy (hip) and Endrick (groin) through injury on Saturday, but no fresh issues have been reported.

There will be changes to the side that took to the field for the first whistle against PSV, with Denzel Dumfries, Ibrahima Konate and Dean Huijsen potentially all being introduced into the defence.

Jude Bellingham should also return to the starting side, with Yan Diomande potentially being rested from the first whistle to allow Arda Guler and Vinicius Junior to feature in the wide areas.

As for Alaves, Facundo Garces (knee), Mikel Rodriguez (knee) and Hugo Noava (muscle) are unavailable.

Given the nature of the result and indeed the performance against Deportivo last time out, it is possible that it could be same again in terms of the starting team for the visitors.

Lucas Boye has scored six times in 12 appearances this season, and the 30-year-old is again set to feature in the final third, while Denis Suarez and Antonio Blanco are also set to be in the XI.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Dumfries, Konate, Huijsen, Cucurella; Valverde, Tchouameni; Guler, Bellingham, Vinicius; Mbappe

Alaves possible starting lineup:

Sivera; Tenaglia, Koski, Otto; Perez, Ibanez, Blanco, Suarez, Rebbach; Martinez, Boye

We say: Real Madrid 3-1 Alaves

Alaves deserve credit for what has been a solid season to date, but Real Madrid are in a good place at the moment, and we are fully expecting Mourinho's side to claim another three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.