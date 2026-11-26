Aberdeen and Dundee, separated by just one place in the Scottish Premiership standings, go head-to-head on Saturday at Pittodrie Stadium.

The hosts are eighth in the table with 14 points, three points behind their seventh-placed visitors.

Match preview

Aberdeen will play for the first time at their home ground since the appointment of new manager Mario Frick, who was appointed following the dismissal of Stephen Robinson.

Robinson, who only took charge in March 2026, was sacked after Aberdeen slumped to second bottom in the Scottish Premiership standings, having picked up only 11 points from their first 12 league fixtures.

Frick was subsequently appointed and immediately tasked with ending Aberdeen's four-match losing streak, which his side superbly achieved with a 4-2 triumph over Kilmarnock.

The Dons did fall to defeat in their second match under Frick, losing 3-2 against Rangers, although aspects of the performance would certainly have pleased the new boss.

Frick will now be looking to build on those performances and secure a victory in his first match as manager in front of the Aberdeen home crowd at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen will draw confidence from their 3-0 triumph over Dundee at Pittodrie in the Scottish League Cup in August, and despite winning just one of their subsequent six home fixtures, that triumph helps make them strong favourites with the best Apple Pay betting sides ahead of Saturday's encounter.

© Imago / Action Plus

Dundee, meanwhile, head into Saturday's game aiming to snap their three-game losing streak.

That run includes a particularly humiliating 8-0 defeat to Hearts, which prompted manager Steven Pressley to issue a public apology to Dundee supporters.

The Dark Blue were ultimately unable to bounce back in their following match against Hibernian, with Joe Wright's second-half goal proving only a consolation as quickfire strikes from Martin Boyle and Nicky Cadden secured a 2-1 victory for Hibs.

As a result, Dundee have fallen out of the top six to seventh in the table, although they only trail sixth-placed St Johnstone on goal difference and fifth-placed rivals Dundee United by three points.

Eager to secure their return to the top half of the table and end their losing run, Pressley will be hoping Dundee can improve upon their miserable away record in the league.

The Dark Blue have won just two and lost five of their seven away league games, although Aberdeen's home record is equally unimpressive, with just two wins, one draw and four losses.

Aberdeen Scottish Premiership form:

Aberdeen form (all competitions):

L

L

L

L

W

L

Dundee Scottish Premiership form:

Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images

Aberdeen will be unavailable to call upon Lewis Mayo, Chris Cadden, Kristers Tobers, Emmanuel Gyamfi and Mats Knoester due to ongoing injury issues.

Kevin Nisbet has scored 15 goals in 21 appearances across all competitions, including six in the league, and the striker should start alongside Ayoub Mouloua in attack.

Dundee are dealing with injuries to Finlay Robertson, Bobby Wales and Simon Murray.

Ashley Hay and Joe Westley are expected to continue their partnership in attack, with Imari Samuels and Brad Halliday likely to provide the width from wing-back positions.

Aberdeen possible starting lineup:

Muller; Devlin, Milne, Molloy, Guinness-Walker; Lyons, Afeez, Briedl; Marshall; Nisbet, Mouloua

Dundee possible starting lineup:

Goodman; Halliday, Astley, Wright, Akinmboni, Samuels; Bevan, Finnigan, Hamilton; Westley, Hay

We say: Aberdeen 2-1 Dundee

Aberdeen have shown signs of improvement since Frick's appointment, and alongside already defeating Dundee 3-0 at home this term, we are predicting another victory for the hosts.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.