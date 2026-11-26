Wrexham will look to extend their four-game unbeaten run when they welcome Portsmouth to the Racecourse Ground for Saturday’s Championship encounter.

Pompey, meanwhile, will be eyeing a second straight win after getting the better of West Ham United in midweek.

Match preview

After overseeing just three wins in the first 13 league games, Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson has eased some of the pressure that was building on his shoulders with a four-game unbeaten run.

Wrexham went into the international window on the back of a 2-0 win over Middlesbrough and a 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers, before they returned to action with a narrow 1-0 victory over Lincoln City at Sincil Bank.

They then took the lead in Tuesday’s away clash with Bristol City, but were ultimately forced to settle for a point after Joe Worrall saw his opener cancelled out by Cam Pring’s equaliser, leaving Wrexham in 14th spot in the Championship table and five points adrift of the top eight.

After playing back-to-back away games, Wrexham will be looking forward to returning to the familiar surroundings of the Racecourse Ground, where they have taken seven points from their last three outings since losing to West Bromwich Albion last month.

Wrexham are also one of six teams to score in every Championship home match this term, extending their overall run to at least one goal in each of their last 15 home league games since drawing a blank in a 2-0 loss to Millwall over seven months ago.

In fact, that scoring run includes a 2-1 victory in their recent meeting with Portsmouth in February, which came courtesy of first-half goals from Sam Smith and Max Cleworth.

© Iconsport / MB Media

Portsmouth, meanwhile, are just two points adrift of the playoffs after winning five, drawing three and losing just one of their last nine matches.

After losing to Stoke City before the international window, Pompey resumed their campaign with a hard-fought away draw against Bolton Wanderers before they claimed a 1-0 win in their first home meeting with West Ham United in 14 years.

Odin Bailey’s maiden Portsmouth goal proved enough to secure the club’s first head-to-head victory since a 1-0 success at Upton Park in April 2008, while also keeping their first home clean sheet since the start of September.

John Mousinho’s side will now head on their travels with hopes of extending their four-game unbeaten away run, which started with a 1-0 win over Norwich City and continued with three consecutive draws on the road.

No Championship team has conceded fewer away goals than Portsmouth, whose defence has been breached just six times in their eight road trips this season.

Given the fact they only took a point from their two meetings with Wrexham last term, Pompey will head into Saturday's fixture with hopes of claiming their first head-to-head league win since recording a 2-0 away victory in January 1983.

Wrexham Championship form:

Portsmouth Championship form:

Team News

© Imago / Focus Images

Wrexham forward Sam Smith will miss the remainder of the season after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury earlier this month.

The hosts are also likely to be without the services of Liberato Cacace, Seb Revan, Josh Windass, Callum O’Hare and Nathan Broadhead.

Ollie Rathbone and Kieffer Moore are pushing for starting berths, the latter of whom is Wrexham’s top scorer with five Championship goals to his name this term.

Jayden Meghoma will be out for up to 10 weeks after sustaining an ankle ligament injury in last weekend’s draw against Bolton.

Meghoma is the latest addition to a lengthy injury list that features Keshi Anderson, Luke Brooke-Smith, Marko Milovanovic, Colby Bishop, John Swift, Mark Kosznovszky, Connor Ogilvie and Benjamin Arthur.

Marlon Pack, Josh Murphy and Adrian Segecic are options to start if Mousinho decides to freshen up his side for Saturday’s away trip.

Wrexham possible starting lineup:

Patterson; Cleworth, Worrall, Doyle; Kabore, Dobson, Whiteman, Ekomie; O’Brien, Rathbone; Moore

Portsmouth possible starting lineup:

Schmid; Devlin, Poole, Dia, Swanson; Pack, Mohamed; Segecic, Bailey, Murphy; Shade

We say: Wrexham 1-1 Portsmouth

Portsmouth have conceded more than one goal in just one of their eight away league games this term, and with that in mind, we think they will do enough to avoid defeat in Saturday's fixture.

However, we believe they will fall short of claiming maximum points against a Wrexham side that are unbeaten in four games.

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