Xabi Alonso has revealed that Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana has apologised for comments made in an interview earlier this week.

The Blues are currently preparing for a Premier League fixture against Nottingham Forest on Friday night.

Sitting in eighth place in the Premier League table after three defeats in four matches, Alonso could have done without any controversy away from the pitch.

Instead, Fofana gave an interview where he revealed that he considered retirement during a prolonged spell on the sidelines with serious knee injuries.

Not only did the Frenchman add that he was convinced to continue playing by his agent because of the money he could earn, Fofana hinted that he was not overly disappointed to miss a spot kick in a penalty shootout against Liverpool last month.

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Alonso says Fofana interview comments "not right"

Addressing the situation at a press conference, Alonso suggested that he had been left furious by Fofana's words.

He told reporters: "Absolutely, we have addressed that with him and for sure it was unfortunate.

"He apologised, he knows it was not right the moment, it was not right the content, we are here to take things seriously and he said that it's not going to be repeated and we know that it's something that we don't want, these kind of things and they are not going to be repeated for sure."

The Spaniard added that he now regarded the matter as "closed", indicating that Fofana remains available to face Forest.

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Should Fofana play for Chelsea against Nottingham Forest?

Fofana's place in the Chelsea defence had already been in doubt due to the level of his performance in the 4-1 defeat versus Leeds last weekend.

Although there have been games this season where the 25-year-old has played to an acceptable standard, his attitude and decision-making in the Chelsea backline has been questioned for months.

Maxence Lacroix's hamstring injury has led to Fofana partnering Levi Colwill, but they have performed poorly both individually and as a partnership.

Alonso may consider using Josh Acheampong alongside Colwill versus Forest, but that could potentially cause issues at full-back.