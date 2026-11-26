Leicester City will be looking to continue their unbeaten run when they welcome Mansfield Town to the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts currently sit seventh in the League One table, while the visitors are 14th.

Match preview

Leicester City are unbeaten in their last four league games and they picked up a hugely important 1-0 victory over Huddersfield Town last weekend.

Louis Page scored the only goal of the game as Huddersfield suffered just their second league defeat, but Leicester were unable to carry that momentum into a clash with managerless Blackpool on Tuesday.

The Foxes were held to a 1-1 draw by Blackpool, with Will Alves giving Russell Martin's side the lead in the 66th minute before Niall Ennis bagged a late equaliser.

Martin described the draw as the most frustrating result of his managerial career and he will be expecting an immediate response on Saturday.

© Sports Mole / Focus Images

Mansfield, meanwhile, are without a win in their last three league games and were held to a 1-1 draw by MK Dons last weekend.

Callum Paterson headed home a late equaliser for MK Dons after Michael Smith gave Mansfield the lead in the first half.

Nigel Clough's side have also drawn 0-0 with Wigan Athletic and lost 2-0 to Notts County in recent league action, leaving them 14th in the division with 20 points from 14 matches.

Injury problems have had a major effect on Mansfield's form, with Clough adamant that a fully-fit squad is "good enough to compete in the top half", but they have had some much-needed boosts in recent weeks.

Leicester City League One form:

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Leicester City form (all competitions):

Mansfield Town League One form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / James Holyoak/Alamy

Leicester remain without Will Smallbone after he picked up an injury against Huddersfield.

Emil Riis is set to continue up front for the Foxes, while Page is expected to start alongside John Lundstram in midfield.

Mansfield welcomed back Deji Oshilaja, Louis Reed and George Abbott from injury last weekend and Frazer Blake-Tracy and Baily Cargill are also closing in on returns, although Saturday's game will likely come too soon.

Lucas Akins and Liam Thompson will remain sidelined until the end of December, while David McGoldrick's recovery from a knee injury is "week-to-week".

Smith and Jon Russell are expected to lead the line on Saturday, with Regan Hendry, Abbott and Reed likely to continue in midfield.

Leicester City possible starting lineup:

McCarthy; O'Hora, Souttar, Okoli; Alves, Lundstram, Page, Thomas; Braybrooke, Doyle; Riis

Mansfield Town possible starting lineup:

Roberts; Hewitt, Oshilaja, Sweeney; Moriah-Welsh, Abbott, Reed Hendry, McLaughlin; Russell, Smith

We say: Leicester City 2-1 Mansfield Town

Leiecester are in better form than Mansfield and should have enough quality to pick up the victory against a well-organised Stags side.

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