Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has revealed that Moises Caicedo is available for Friday's Premier League fixture against Nottingham Forest.

The Ecuador international has found himself in and out of the Blues starting lineup this season due to several fitness issues.

Caicedo's latest injury came during the first half of last weekend's game versus Leeds United, the midfielder landing awkwardly on his back and needing to be withdrawn.

As a result, Caicedo has been an obvious injury doubt for what is a potentially-crucial game for Alonso after three defeats in four top-flight games.

However, speaking at his pre-match press conference, the Spaniard declared Caicedo available for selection.

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Alonso provides Chelsea injury update before Nottingham Forest game

He told reporters: "Yes, he's going to be OK for tomorrow."

On a negative note, Alonso acknowledged that Joao Pedro would remain sidelined for the trip to the East Midlands.

Meanwhile, providing an update on Maxence Lacroix's hamstring injury, he added: "It's one less week than the last game so we are closer to recovery but not for this game."

There have been reports which suggest that Lacroix could return earlier than the initial target return period of January.

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How could Chelsea's defence look against Nottingham Forest?

With Lacroix still injured, Alonso may feel forced to start Wesley Fofana alongside Levi Colwill, despite being furious with the Frenchman's comments in an interview this week.

There is the possibility of Josh Acheampong starting in the centre with Colwill, with Marco Palestra potentially starting at right-back.

If Jorrel Hato remains sidelined with a back injury, Pep Chavarria is favourite to start at left-back.

Alonso also has the option of going with a back three featuring the aforementioned centre-backs, with Pedro Neto at right wing-back and Palestra on the left.