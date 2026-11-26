England manager Thomas Tuchel has been told to consider an unusual solution to Harry Kane's injury absence if the Three Lions captain misses March's Nations League quarter-final with Norway.

Tuchel and co are sweating over the fitness of the Ballon d'Or winner after he was ruled out for a 'few months' with a serious ankle injury, sustained in Bayern Munich's 1-1 Bundesliga draw with FC Koln earlier this month.

Kane had to undergo surgery to correct the torn ligament, and there is a chance that he could now sit out the reunion with World Cup quarter-final foes Norway, whom the Three Lions face at the end of March 2027.

Tuchel has a plethora of alternative centre-forward options at his disposal, including Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Dominic Solanke, Ivan Toney, Ollie Watkins and Championship star Will Lankshear.

However, ex-England forward Brian Deane has exclusively told Sports Mole that Tuchel could instead consider using either Jude Bellingham or Morgan Rogers as a false nine rather than deploying a pure centre-forward.

England told to consider false-nine approach in Harry Kane absence

© Iconsport / SPI

“It is difficult because I do not think England have another centre-forward who can do exactly what Harry Kane does," Deane said. "He is not the quickest, but he is intelligent, drops into pockets and allows the team to rotate around him. He has earned the right for the manager to build that structure.

“Dominic Calvert-Lewin is very good at holding the ball up, bringing others into play and competing in the air. Whether he would score the same types of goals as Kane is another question.

“Solanke has the ability, but I am not convinced about his confidence at the moment. The England shirt can weigh heavily.

“Ivan Toney has a strong all-round game, is excellent in the box and is one of the best penalty-takers around. The question would be how he adjusts to the tempo of international football from the league he is playing in.

“Will Lankshear is perhaps a little inexperienced. Bringing him into the squad is one thing; asking him to lead the line ahead of those other players is another.

“Tuchel might decide not to use a conventional centre-forward. He could put Jude Bellingham or Morgan Rogers further forward and approach it differently. It is very difficult to replicate Kane. He has done amazingly well and is almost irreplaceable.”

How could England line up without Harry Kane?

England without Harry Kane 4-2-3-1 Trafford Hall Guehi Konsa Alexander-Arnold Anderson Rice Gordon Bellingham Saka Rogers GK Trafford LB Hall CB Guehi CB Konsa RB Alexander-Arnold DM Anderson DM Rice LM Gordon CAM Bellingham RM Saka ST Rogers

According to data from Transfermarkt, Bellingham has only made one club appearance as an out-and-out centre-forward, compared to 23 for Rogers during his career.

If Deane's prediction comes true and Tuchel does opt for a false-nine approach, the Chelsea man should therefore be at the head of the queue for striking duties, especially having also featured in that role for the Blues already this season against Tottenham Hotspur.

Bellingham has licence to continue in the number 10 role as a result, and Rogers being moved centrally opens the door for a fit-again Bukayo Saka to reclaim his place on the right flank.

However, there is every chance that Kane will recover in time to face Norway, aiming to build on an unparalleled record of 93 goals in 127 matches for his country.

Brian Deane was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of BetWright.