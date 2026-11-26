Inter Miami forward Luis Suarez has confirmed he is in talks with the MLS club over a new contract.

Suarez is in the closing stages of his third full season with Inter Miami after signing on a free transfer at the start of 2024.

The Uruguayan has scored 59 goals in 120 competitive appearances, including 17 strikes in 30 regular-season MLS games this season.

However, as it stands, Suarez is on course to become a free agent when his current deal expires at the end of the calendar year.

In theory, Friday's must-win playoff game against Columbus Crew could be his last, although he has revealed he is in talks over a fresh deal.

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Suarez provides Inter Miami contract update

"We're already in talks with the club to find the best solution for both sides," Suarez told reporters on Wednesday.

"But honestly, my focus is more on the match against Columbus this Friday than on what will happen in the future."

Inter Miami are one down in their three-match series against Columbus after falling to a heavy 3-0 defeat at the Nu Stadium on Saturday.

Gonzalo Tapia opened the scoring with a ninth-minute penalty, before Gonzalo Lujan's 36th-minute red card forced Inter Miami to play over 50 minutes with 10 men.

Columbus took full advantage to net two second-half goals to leave Inter Miami requiring a win at the ScottsMiracle-Gro Field to force a deciding game in the first-round tie.

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Suarez issues rallying cry ahead of must-win playoff game

Suarez has made it clear that "the time for excuses is over" as the Herons look to prolong their defence of the MLS Cup.

“It’s clear we are at a club where we have an obligation to win,” Suarez said.

“If we get eliminated on Friday, it will be a disappointment. We have to be that clear about it.

"The time for excuses is over...it’s time to face reality. If we are eliminated, we will be the first to be self-critical, although we hope that doesn’t happen.

“I believe the squad are at a point where we understand that it’s time to deliver. This is our final opportunity.

"This format has given us another chance to play this Friday, and it’s the last shot we have to bring the series back home.”

The visitors experienced disappointment in their last trip to Columbus in September, when they fell to a 2-1 defeat following a stoppage-time winner.