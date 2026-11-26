Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea have reportedly suffered a major blow in their pursuits of Barcelona star Fermin Lopez.

Mauricio Pochettino's Red Devils are currently occupying 19th position in the Premier League standings after their worst-ever start to the competition, picking up just the single top-flight victory to date.

Following a defeat by Liverpool at Anfield last weekend, Man Utd managed to record a 2-2 Champions League draw at Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday night, when the visitors were arguably unlucky to miss out on maximum points.

On the fringes of Michael Carrick's and now Pochettino's plans at Old Trafford, Marcus Rashford could supposedly move away from the club during the January transfer window if a suitable offer arrives.

Elsewhere in attack, Bruno Fernandes has been the club's best player since the start of the decade, however, the Portugal international could be on his way out of Man Utd next summer.

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Man Utd, Arsenal told to 'forget about' Barca star Lopez

According to TEAMtalk, Premier League giants Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea all made enquiries for Barcelona's Lopez during the recent summer transfer window, with the Spanish side snubbing those advances.

The 23-year-old put pen to paper on a fresh deal at the beginning of this calendar year and it is understood that the attacker has commenced talks with the Catalan club over another contract extension.

With the player's current deal expiring in June 2031, Barca are in no danger of losing Lopez on the cheap anytime soon, however, Hansi Flick's side are keen to reward the Spaniard further for an exceptional start to the 2026-27 campaign.

The former Linares Deportivo loanee has become such an integral figure at Camp Nou that the interested Premier League trio have supposedly been told to 'forget about' their dreams of signing the forward.

The future of Fernandes at Man Utd is unclear heading towards his contract expiration in June, with the Red Devils reportedly highlighting Barca's Lopez as a potential successor to the Portuguese's Old Trafford spot.

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Barca's Lopez is out of reach

Yet to reach top form, Lopez was not a guaranteed starter for Flick's Barcelona last season - a situation that allowed Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea to dream of signing the talent.

However, the picture surrounding the 23-year-old has changed dramatically this campaign, with the 12-time international starting 10 La Liga matches already, cementing a spot in the XI behind the lone striker.

In all competitions, Lopez has netted nine times and provided seven assists across 17 appearances, with only Lamine Yamal and Raphinha notching up more goal contributions for Barca in La Liga.