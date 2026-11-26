An important game at the bottom end of the League One table will take place at the Cherry Red Records Stadium on Saturday, as AFC Wimbledon welcome Barnsley.

The hosts sit 18th but only lead the drop zone by three points while their visitors are rooted to the foot of the division and in the midst of a losing run.

Match preview

AFC Wimbledon are back in League One action on Saturday in search of a second straight home victory to extend their lead over the relegation zone.

The Dons enjoyed a positive start to their second straight campaign in the third tier, earning 12 points from their first eight outings, but they were quickly dragged towards the bottom end of the division, losing four and drawing one of the next five matches.

They scored just three goals in those matches and currently have a league-low tally of 11 goals from 18 games, albeit they were able to make a crucial return to winning ways at home to Blackpool in mid-November, as Alistair Smith's early goal made the only difference.

Johnnie Jackson's men were unable to build on that last time out, though, visiting Leyton Orient and losing 4-1 having trailed by three at the break and pulled one back through Harry Cornick only for Alex Gilbert to put the game out of sight 20 minutes from time.

Now sat 18th, just three points and two places above the bottom four, and with just one league win on the board since mid-September, AFC Wimbledon will again bid to bounce back on Saturday and move further clear of the drop zone and towards mid-table.

© Iconsport / Alfie Cosgrove, News Images

Their visitors, meanwhile, head south aiming to arrest a bigger slump which has seen them cut adrift at the bottom of the table.

Daniel Stendel's return to the Barnsley dugout for the 2026-27 season has not gone to plan thus far, as the Yorkshire outfit sit bottom of League One on just nine points from 15 games having won just two and lost 10 of those.

One of those wins and six defeats have come from the Reds' eight away league games thus far, conceding 16 goals in those, while Stendel's men are winless in 11 third-tier outings since early September including three straight defeats heading into the weekend and seven in their last eight.

Following 2-1 losses to Wigan Athletic and South Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday, they visited Bradford City on Tuesday and suffered a 3-0 beating as Stephen Humphrys scored a brace and Jake Beesley added a late third.

Now rooted to the bottom of the league, four points behind the four teams above them, Barnsley will be desperate to end their long wait for a victory on Saturday and begin climbing towards safety after their dismal start.

AFC Wimbledon League One form:

AFC Wimbledon form (all competitions):

Barnsley League One form:

Barnsley form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / News Images, News Images LTD / Alamy

AFC Wimbledon remain without forward Mathew Stevens due to a long-term injury, while Dujuan Richards and Dan Sweeney are also sidelined.

Attacker Jayden Stockley is back in contention, though, after a suspension last time out, and he will return up front having scored six of the Dons' 11 league goals so far this season.

Cornick will hope to join him, having scored in Stockley's absence at the weekend, with Miles Hippolyte also hoping to continue in an attacking role.

Barnsley are unable to call on attackers Amani Richards, Fabio Jalo and Tobi Adeyemo on Saturday.

Stendel may make changes from the midweek 3-0 loss, with Jubril Okedina in line to return to the defence and Daniel Johnson an option to join Luca Connell in midfield.

That would allow top scorer and captain Cameron McGeehan to return to an advanced midfield role, where he, Reyes Cleary and Vimal Yoganathan may support a lone striker.

AFC Wimbledon possible starting lineup:

Bishop; Sessegnon, Ogundere, Johnson, Seddon; Nelson, Maycock, Browne; Cornick, Stockley, Hippolyte

Barnsley possible starting lineup:

Slicker; Okedina, Kay, Gale, Larkeche; Johnson, Connell; Yoganathan, McGeehan, Cleary; Kirk

We say: AFC Wimbledon 1-0 Barnsley

Both teams will see Saturday's game as a big opportunity to begin turning their form around and it could be a crucial one between the division's worst attack and its second-worst defence and most out-of-form team.

Barnsley look totally devoid of confidence, though, while AFC Wimbledon were able to get the better of Blackpool when they last met fellow strugglers, making them favourites with the best football betting sites, and we give an edge to the hosts as a result.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.