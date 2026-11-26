Aiming to continue an unbeaten streak and break into the top two of the League One table, Sheffield Wednesday will welcome Reading to Hillsborough on Saturday.

The hosts sit fourth and two points off second spot after a midweek draw, while their visitors have fallen to ninth spot following three straight defeats.

Match preview

Sheffield Wednesday head back to Hillsborough on Saturday aiming to continue a positive start to life under Dave Challinor and close in on League One's automatic promotion spots.

He arrived to take over a side winless in four games after a strong start to their first season back in League One and with their sights set on a return to the Championship, as they lost their final two games under Henrik Pedersen and played out two draws under caretaker management.

The Owls were slow off the mark in cup action under the new boss, losing to Oldham Athletic and Accrington Stanley, but they would win his first two league games at the helm to return to the top six, beating Plymouth Argyle 3-0 and Barnsley 2-1 in an away South Yorkshire Derby thanks to Jamal Lowe's first-half brace.

A tough trip to Stevenage then followed on Tuesday, and the South Yorkshire outfit kept an unbeaten league run under Challinor in tact as the contest ended goalless, meaning they have scored five goals and conceded just one in his first three third-tier games at the helm.

Now sitting fourth and just two points behind third-placed Oxford United and second-placed Huddersfield Town, Sheffield Wednesday will aim to continue their positive run and return to winning ways at Hillsborough with a chance to break into the automatic promotion spots if other results go their way.

© Imago

Their visitors, meanwhile, make the trip to Yorkshire aiming to bounce back to form and move back within touching distance of the playoff places.

Reading made a positive start to their first full season under Leam Richardson, having also set their sights on challenging for a return to the Championship, earning 21 points from their first 12 games courtesy of six wins and just three defeats.

That culminated in consecutive wins over Leyton Orient and Barnsley, but the Royals have seen their form take a dip since, going on to draw away at Plymouth before suffering three straight league defeats heading into the weekend.

Broken up by a 5-0 FA Cup win over Peterborough United, Richardson's men lost 2-0 to Oxford United in League One and in an EFL Trophy penalty shootout to Bristol Rovers, before falling away at league leaders Stockport County and at home to strugglers Bromley last weekend as Victor Adeboyejo scored the only goal on the hour mark to earn Bromley just a third win of the term.

The dip in form has seen Reading drop to ninth spot and four points off the top six, and they will hope to arrest that slump and keep themselves in the top-six picture with a rebound victory in Saturday's tough test.

Sheffield Wednesday League One form:

Sheffield Wednesday form (all competitions):

Reading League One form:

Reading form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / AHPIX, AHPIX / Alamy

Sheffield Wednesday will likely remain without Reece James, Max Lowe, Tyler Onyango and Mason Burstow on Saturday due to ongoing injuries.

Di'Shon Bernard and Liam Cooper have returned from injuries and will continue in a back three alongside Sil Swinkels, having kept two clean sheets in the last three games, as long as Cooper is declared fit after another slight concern.

Elsewhere, Jamal Lowe has lined up in a makeshift wing-back role in the absence of James and Lowe, but winger Jordi Liongola took that spot in midweek, while Louie Barry was fit to start at Stevenage after an injury layoff and could continue in support of front man Davis Keillor-Dunn.

Reading duo Paddy Lane and Benn Ward remain confined to the treatment room.

Jack Marriott will continue to lead the line, having netted nine goals in 11 league games this season, although Jamie Reid and Jacob Brown do also have claims for attacking spots, as does Kyreece Lisbie who was suspended last time out alongside Haydon Roberts.

Charlie Savage could also come back in from the outset, after George Earthy and Andy Rinomhota joined Lewis Wing in midfield last time out.

Sheffield Wednesday possible starting lineup:

Lumley; Bernard, Cooper, Swinkels; Valery, Heskey, Bannan, J Lowe; Slattery, Keillor-Dunn, Barry

Reading possible starting lineup:

Pereira; Godwin-Malife, Knight, O'Connor, Roberts; Wing, Savage; Lisbie, Earthy, Brown; Marriott

We say: Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 Reading

With two wins and a draw in League One since Challinor's appointment, Sheffield Wednesday appear to have refound their groove and have been boosted by returns of several key men in recent weeks.

Taking on a Reading side hit by three straight defeats, we fancy the Owls to bounce back with another clean sheet and victory at Hillsborough at the weekend.

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