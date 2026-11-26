Gaziantep will be looking to halt their alarming slide when they welcome Amed SK to Gaziantep Stadium on Saturday, with the visitors also aiming to end a run of defeats.

The Falcons are 16th in the Turkish Super Lig table with eight points from 11 matches and find themselves in the relegation zone, while the visitors sit fourth on 23 points, having made an impressive start to life in the top flight.

Match preview

Volkan Demirel started his tenure with defeat, losing 1-0 at Genclerbirligi, failing to make an immediate impact after replacing Orhan Ak, who won just two of Gaziantep's opening 11 matches.

The Falcons had lost six matches consecutively before Demirel took charge and are now on a seven-game losing streak, with only Eyupspor (nine games) having a longer run of defeats.

Before their recent loss, Gaziantep suffered defeats against Kasimpasa, Trabzonspor, Erzurumspor, Istanbul Basaksehir, Corum and Kocaelispor, conceding 15 goals across their losing streak.

Their defensive problems have been particularly concerning, but their attack has equally struggled, with the Falcons scoring just twice across their last eight games, a period in which they have collected only one point while failing to find the net in six of those matches.

© Iconsport / Belga

In what will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides, Amed SK will hope to respond after losing at home for the first time this season in their last league game, with Caykur Rizespor leaving Diyarbakir Stadium with a 2-0 win.

It was the first time the Talaytepe side had dropped points at home this season and followed a 4-3 defeat at Galatasaray, making it their first consecutive losses of the campaign.

Generally, Besnik Hasi's side have enjoyed a productive campaign and established themselves among the leading teams in the Super Lig, but they are now looking to avoid a run of three consecutive matches without a point, although their away form leaves some room for pessimism.

Amed have won just one of their five away games this season, losing two and drawing two, while they have conceded in every single away match, letting in at least two goals in four of those five outings.

Gaziantep Turkish Super Lig form:

Gaziantep form (all competitions):

L

L

W

L

L

L

Amed SK Turkish Super Lig form:

Amed SK form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Seskim Photo

Gaziantep are expected to be without Fuat Bavuk, who is dealing with a hamstring injury, and Nazim Sangare, who has a back problem.

Serdar Dursun, Sontje Hansen, Arda Kizildag, Ulrich Meleke and Oguz Ozcecik are also listed as doubts, although their availability will need to be assessed closer to kickoff.

Amed will be without Samuel Ballet, who will serve the third of his three-game suspension, while Dilhan Demir and Lumbardh Dellova are dealing with injuries.

Gift Orban will be carrying much of the responsibility in attack as he looks to return to the scoresheet after failing to find the net last time out, while Dia Saba offers support behind him.

Gaziantep possible starting lineup:

Tobiasz; Sorescu, Kizildag, Abena, Sarikaya; Meleke; Kozlowski, Gidado, Maxim, Camara; Dervisoglu

Amed SK possible starting lineup:

Lafont; Krasniqi, Yesil, Bates, Meras; Raveloson, Soyalp; Lutin, Saba, Sor; Orban

We say: Gaziantep 1-2 Amed SK

Gaziantep's poor run of results and inability to win at home make it difficult to back them to turn things around against an Amed SK side that has shown considerably more attacking quality throughout the campaign.

The visitors look better equipped to secure all three points, and a narrow away victory appears the most likely outcome.

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