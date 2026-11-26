Samsunspor will hope to record consecutive wins at Samsun Yeni 19 Mayis Stadium when they welcome Genclerbirligi on Saturday afternoon.

The hosts are 17th in the Turkish Super Lig standings with seven points from 11 matches, while the visitors occupy 12th place with 14 points from 12 games.

Match preview

Since replacing Thorsten Fink in mid-October, Nenad Bjelica has managed just one win from five games, failing to deliver the immediate impact the Samsunspor hierarchy would have hoped for.

The Croatian's only win so far came at home against Konyaspor (1-0) in their penultimate game, ending a run of three defeats under him and eight for the club, although he can be forgiven for failing to build on that result.

The Red Lightning travelled to face champions and league leaders Galatasaray last time out and lost 2-1, a result Bjelica would not be too concerned about given the considerable gap in quality between the two sides.

However, the Samsun side will hope to get back on track against Genclerbirligi, a team they have not lost to since 2011 and one they beat 2-1 the last time both sides met at this ground last season.

© Iconsport / Belga

Genclerbirligi will see this as the ideal opportunity to record another victory over Samsunspor, although their form on the road leaves plenty of questions.

The Youth have lost their last four away games, conceding 14 goals across those matches and failing to score, with their only away goal this season coming on their first trip to Goztepe, where they secured a 1-0 victory.

These issues will leave Bernd Storck with concerns despite the consistency his team have shown in recent weeks, having recorded three wins in their last four games across all competitions.

Genclerbirligi secured a 1-0 home victory over Gaziantep in their last league game, having also recorded consecutive 5-0 victories over Alanyaspor in the league and Karakopru in the Turkish Cup, with the 3-0 away defeat to Besiktas being the only blemish in that run.

Samsunspor Turkish Super Lig form:

Genclerbirligi Turkish Super Lig form:

Genclerbirligi form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Action Plus

Samsunspor will be without Celil Yuksel, who is recovering from a hamstring injury, while Fatih Kaya and Yunus Emre Cift are also unavailable.

Emre Kilinc is a doubt, leaving Bjelica with a few selection decisions to make, although Mohamed Bayo is expected to lead the line again after scoring his first goal of the season against Galatasaray.

Genclerbirligi have several absentees, with Dimitrios Goutas ruled out for the season due to a cruciate ligament injury.

Kevin Rodrigues is also dealing with an injury, while Peter Etebo, Gokhan Akkan and Ensar Cavusoglu are doubts.

Samsunspor possible starting lineup:

Bayazit; Mendes, Erakovic, Drapinski, Tomasson; Sekongo, Watt, Ohlenschlaeger; Coulibaly, Bayo, Sousa

Genclerbirligi possible starting lineup:

Egribayat; Tongya, Celik, Niasse, Aydar; Diabate; Traore, Ulgun, Luis, Gouveia; Mendes

We say: Samsunspor 2-1 Genclerbirligi

Samsunspor have been struggling badly in recent weeks, but their home victory over Konyaspor shows they are still capable of producing a positive result in front of their supporters.

The visitors have enjoyed a better campaign overall and arrive with greater confidence after beating Gaziantep, but their away performances remain a major weakness.

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