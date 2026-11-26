Reported Manchester United target Dominic Calvert-Lewin has signed a new contract with Leeds United until the summer of 2029.

The 29-year-old has been in strong form for the Whites during the 2026-27 campaign, netting six goals and registering one assist in 13 appearances in all competitions.

Since arriving at Elland Road in August 2025, the striker has scored 21 goals and registered two assists in 52 appearances in all competitions.

Man United are keen to bring a new forward to Old Trafford and had allegedly been interested in exploring a January deal for Calvert-Lewin.

However, the England international has now penned a new deal at Elland Road.

? The journey continues! https://t.co/SmY0uWKAKF — Leeds United (@LUFC) November 26, 2026

Calvert-Lewin signs new deal at Leeds until 2029

"I think hearing the fans last season sing my name for the first time, and to really experience that was something that lit a fire in me and something that I really appreciated as well," Calvert-Lewin told the club's official website.

"I think I felt the love. I'm not just saying it. I really have, and that's why I want to stay here and continue playing.

"I think the goals have helped. I would say the goals and probably the way I play. I feel like the fans identify with the way that I play and what they expect from their no.9 is naturally what I do in my game.

"I'm physical, I run a lot, I try and make life difficult for defenders, but then I also put the quality in there as well and score goals. So I think the relationship that I've built with the fans, it's been something that's grown and grown and hopefully continues growing.

"I think the performances we've put in are performances of an established Premier League team, and that's what we are now, I believe.

"I always try and manage expectation, because I let the fans get carried away and people that support the club want to ask if you're going to finish in Europe, where are you going to finish? And I think for us as players, it's like last season's objective was to remain a Premier League team. We achieved that.

"This season's objective is to kick on from there and finish higher and finish as high as possible. Now we're in good form at the moment.

"I always say that you're only two match weeks away from either being in the Champions League or fighting relegation at this time in the Premier League.

"It's so competitive. So I think for us, we just stay level-headed, and I believe and hope that we can achieve special things this season."

© Imago / Samuello Sports Images Gh

Man United will have to switch their attention elsewhere

Al-Ahli striker Ivan Toney is also believed to be an option for Man United to improve their attack during the January transfer window, with a loan move thought to be possible.

Toney has been in excellent form for Al-Ahli this season, scoring 16 goals and registering four assists in 17 appearances in all competitions.

Benjamin Sesko is expected to return to fitness in January, but Joshua Zirkzee could be allowed to leave in the winter window if Man United are able to bring in a replacement.