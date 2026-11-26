Mauricio Pochettino’s first match at Old Trafford as Manchester United head coach takes place on Saturday afternoon when Brentford visit the Theatre of Dreams for an intriguing Premier League contest.

While the Red Devils occupy a place in the relegation zone, sitting 19th in the Premier League table, the Bees are nine points and 13 places better off in sixth spot after 11 matches.

Match preview

Chaos and drama seem to follow Man United wherever they go this season, as the Red Devils were involved in an action-packed 2-2 Champions League draw with Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday that saw them depart Portugal feeling aggrieved after a contest marred by contentious officiating.

Man United saw two goals chalked off in a match featuring three penalties and a late red card for Youri Tielemans. They were on course to claim victory via a quickfire Bruno Fernandes brace that overturned Luis Suarez's opening spot-kick, only for a Senne Lammens goalkeeping error to allow Suarez to salvage a share of the spoils for Sporting.

Pochettino was “so proud” of his players for how they handled “such a tough game” and believes that their performance was the “best medicine” to prepare for their next fixture in the Premier League, one they can ill-afford to drop points in if they wish to ease growing fears of relegation.

Two more goals conceded in Lisbon means Man United have shipped a total of 36 goals in 17 games across all competitions – more than any other side in Europe’s top-five leagues – while they have failed to keep a clean sheet in over 75 days (13 games) since a 4-0 UCL success over Sabah on September 10.

The Red Devils were put to the sword 4-0 by rivals Liverpool at Anfield in Pochettino’s first Premier League game in charge last weekend, leaving them second-bottom of the table with the fewest wins (one), second-most goals conceded (23) and on a nine-match winless streak in the top flight (D5 L4) – their longest such run since 1988-89.

Sitting just one point adrift of safety, Man United could climb out of the drop zone for the first time in three weeks with a victory over Brentford. The Red Devils have won only four of their last eight meetings with the Bees (D1 L3), but all four of those have come at Old Trafford, including a 2-1 success in April of last season.

© Iconsport / SPI

Brentford travel to the red side of Manchester in buoyant mood after securing a comprehensive 4-0 home victory over Everton on Monday – their joint-biggest home win in the Premier League equalling their 4-0 thrashing of Man United in August 2022.

Keane Lewis-Potter – who extended his contract with the club this week – scored two deflected goals before the Toffees were reduced to 10 men. Vitaly Janelt and Fabio Carvalho were also on target to help the Bees ease to their second win in three games and move to within four points of the top four.

Keith Andrews lauded his team’s “outstanding” performance against Everton and he now heads into Saturday’s fixture seeking to address Brentford’s contrasting home and away form, with only four of their 17 points accumulated on the road this season (D4 L1).

Including results from last season, Brentford are enduring their longest winless away run in the Premier League (10 matches – D7 L3) and their longest winless run on the road in any division since a 15-game streak in the Championship between April and December 2018.

The Bees will be aiming to end an eight-game losing run at Old Trafford and claim their first-ever Premier League away victory over Man United this weekend, as they bid to boost their early-season European ambitions and consolidate their place in the top six.

Manchester United Premier League form:

Manchester United form (all competitions):

Brentford Premier League form:

Brentford form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Every Second Media

Man United are still having to cope without Carlos Baleba (hamstring), Benjamin Sesko (calf) and Manuel Ugarte (knee) due to injury, while Marcus Rashford (hip), Luke Shaw (fitness) and Karl Darlow (knee) are all doubtful.

A potential return for Shaw, who has not played since October 10, would likely see Lisandro Martinez either move back into the centre of defence or drop out of the side altogether, while Diogo Dalot is pushing to return at right-back at the expense of Noussair Mazraoui

Leny Yoro’s red card against Liverpool has been overturned, allowing the youngster to start at centre-back alongside either Martinez, Harry Maguire of Matthijs De Ligt, who was handed a surprise first PL start in 357 days against Liverpool after a lengthy injury layoff.

Matheus Cunha is available to return from a European ban and will likely replace either Amad Diallo or Joshua Zirkzee. This would see former Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo either move back over to the right flank or start as a centre-forward.

As for Brentford, Igor Thiago is serving the second game of a three-match suspension, while Aaron Hickey (thigh), Nathan Collins (knee), Rico Henry (groin), Kaye Furo (ankle), Antoni Milambo and Josh Dasilva (both fitness) remain sidelined, the latter two are targeting a return before Christmas.

Mathias Jensen has scored more goals against Man United (four) than any other opponent in his career and the midfielder will be hoping to force his way back into the first XI at the expense of Mikkel Damsgaard.

Kevin Schade is another pushing for a recall in attack and could come in for either Dango Ouattara or Jaidon Anthony, while Callum Wilson could retain his starting spot as the central striker – he has never scored at Old Trafford in seven previous visits in all competitions.

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

Lammens; Dalot, Yoro, Maguire, Martinez; Mainoo, Tielemans; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Cunha; Zirkzee

Brentford possible starting lineup:

Kelleher; Kayode, Van den Berg, Ajer, Lewis-Potter; Yarmoliuk, Janelt; Anthony, Jensen, Schade; Wilson

We say: Manchester United 2-2 Brentford

Despite Man United’s dismal start in the top flight, Pochettino's first Premier League home match in charge should spark enough attacking urgency from the hosts to trouble a Bees side that has struggled on its travels.

Taking into account that each of the last six head-to-head battles has seen both teams score, while 12 of Man United’s last 14 home matches have produced over 2.5 goals, we can envisage a wide-open, end-to-end affair ending all square on this occasion.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.