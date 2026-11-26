Manchester United will be without at least three players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Brentford at Old Trafford.

Carlos Baleba (hamstring), Benjamin Sesko (calf) and Manuel Ugarte (knee) all remain sidelined with injuries, while Marcus Rashford (hip), Luke Shaw (fitness) and Karl Darlow (knee) will all be assessed ahead of kickoff.

Shaw watched on as an unused substitute on Wednesday as Man United drew 2-2 with Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League, and the left-back may be ready to start his first game since October 10.

If not, then Lisandro Martinez could be tasked with a start on the left side of a back four where he began against Sporting, while Diogo Dalot will hope to force his way back into the first XI at right-back ahead of Noussair Mazraoui.

Leny Yoro has seen his red card overturned following his eighth-minute dismissal in United’s 4-0 Premier League defeat at Liverpool last weekend. The Frenchman is likely to start alongside Harry Maguire at centre-back, with Matthijs de Ligt to continue as a substitute.

Youri Tielemans was sent off for two bookable offences against Sporting, but he is available to start in midfield on Saturday alongside Kobbie Mainoo, while Bruno Fernandes will continue in the number 10 role seeking to build on his brace netted in midweek.

Matheus Cunha served a continental ban against Sporting and is now free to return to Mauricio Pochettino’s side against Brentford, with either Amad Diallo or Joshua Zirkzee set to drop out as a result.

If Amad reverts to the bench, former Brentford attacker Bryan Mbeumo could move over to the right flank, but if Zirkzee makes way, Mbeumo will presumably lead the line as Cunha operates on the left flank.

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

Lammens; Dalot, Yoro, Maguire, Martinez; Mainoo, Tielemans; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Cunha; Zirkzee