Manchester United will continue their Premier League campaign against Brentford on Saturday afternoon, and Sports Mole's Football Editor Matt Law has discussed all of the latest talking points surrounding the 20-time English champions.

Matt Law, Football Editor: 'A tough start for Pochettino'

Man United vs. Brentford Premier League Match Preview

Man United conceded the most goals, 36, the most penalties, five, and the most red cards, five, of any Premier League team this season.

The Liverpool game was controversial as well, with the red card for Leny Yoro that has since been rescinded. Isak does not have even a little bit of control of the ball. He has ballooned it 10 metres in front of him, and still, he is given the red card for that one.

That was a huge turning moment in the game. That is not to say that United should be going on and losing 4-0 at Anfield, even with 10 men, but it is a game-changing incident.

It leaves United on one Premier League win this season, down in 19th spot in the table, eight points from 11 games, which is absolutely horrendous. What I would say is it was a tough start for Pochettino. It was a big game at Anfield against the Liverpool side that played well.

If you concede that red card and then the fact they score from the free kick, that is a real hammer blow, and then you have to hold on and try to keep it 1-0 going into the second half.

United could not do that. The performance level was well off it again. They conceded four goals in each of their last two Premier League games. It is 23 goals conceded now in the Premier League in 11 games.

This team just cannot keep clean sheets for love nor money, in the Premier League, in any competition. Not kept a clean sheet since the win over Sabah in the Champions League, their first Champions League game in the league phase.

If you keep a clean sheet, you have got a really good chance of winning football games. If you concede two a game, three a game, you are just not going to pick up wins.

The game against Sporting Lisbon was one we could do a two-hour podcast on. The first penalty against Sporting is very soft.

If that is a penalty then we might as well pack up and do podcasts on something else, because I do not want to be a part of a game that says that is a penalty. The Senne Lammens one is a penalty. What is he doing? He is flying out.

Then the goal that was disallowed for Amad, how that is a foul from Tielemans I will never know. An absolute horrific decision. The Fernandes penalty is a penalty for me.

I think it is a straightforward decision. I do not think it is a foul on Senne Lammens, and I also do not think it is a foul for the last goal.

Dorgu got penalised for jumping into the goalkeeper, but they are either both fouls or neither are fouls. The contact on Senne Lammens for the Sporting equaliser was soft. I do not think that should be disallowed.

I do not think the United goal should be disallowed. The late red card was clumsy from Tielemans. It is not vintage football, it is not vintage Man United. They struggled in the final third of the field. Zirkzee came into the side and did okay.

An interesting stat from that game was that United had 12 high turnovers against Sporting, their most in any game this season.

It did feel like they were winning the ball back higher. They were definitely pressing more as a unit. The shape of the team was better. They need a centre forward. If they had had Sesko last night and that threat in behind, you feel like they could have picked up all three points.

They were decent on the ball, recovered well from going behind in the game. Sporting are a good side and have had good results in the Champions League this season.

They are a really strong team with really good players. There were positives from the Sporting Lisbon game, and it leaves them in a decent enough position in the Champions League.

They need to beat Leipzig in the next European game if they are really going to push on. They have got Bayern Munich and Villarreal as well, and those are going to be difficult games.

From the Champions League point of view, I still think they are in a decent enough position to finish in, whether that is the automatic qualification places or ultimately the play-offs.

Dealing with the Premier League is where they need to focus. They have got three games in a row now before the Leipzig game: Brentford, Newcastle away, Coventry at home.

The next two home games are absolutely massive. If they get turned over here and then go to Newcastle and do not manage to get a win, and then Coventry pick something up against them, it is very difficult.

I do not think United are getting relegated this season. I say that out of hope. I think they are going to be busy in January. They are going to have to be inventive.

Around £50m is the figure they are going to have to spend. They need to bring in three players: definitely a striker, definitely a centre-back, definitely a full-back.

Carlos Baleba is going to be back sooner than expected. They are going to hope to get Rashford back at some stage in the not-too-distant future. Those two did train in the gym ahead of the Sporting game. Shaw was back on the bench as well.

Pochettino said he was proud of his players for their performance level in the Sporting game and for overcoming the adversity, because there were some really horrific decisions from the referee and VAR in that game.

United have not had the rub of the green. With the Fernandes goal and the divot, they showed the earlier clip and it was Fernandes himself who had made that divot in the turf.

He had had a heavy touch with his boot in the box, and they circled back and it was the one he had made. So he actually managed to assist himself with that bobble. There has been a lot that has gone against United this season.

This is a really big game on Saturday afternoon and one I am hoping they can win against Brentford. First Premier League win for Pochettino. Go to the Newcastle game, can you get a point? Can you go there and beat Coventry? Can you beat Leipzig? Football changes very quickly. If you put three or four good results together, everyone feels different.

It goes in cycles. A big football match. Brentford, it is one of those games that back in the day, United at home to Brentford, you would think it is a gimme, a home win.

But they are an excellent team, Brentford, sitting sixth in the table at the moment with 17 points. Going away from home brings its different challenges, and without Igor Thiago as well is a big one.

I did also want to mention Senne Lammens' form, which is a concern for me.

Going back to the middle of September, Paul Scholes said in a podcast, The Good, The Bad and the Football, that he questioned whether Lammens was good enough, at a stage when he was actually playing quite well.

And I have to be honest, I am in that camp now. He is making a lot of mistakes.

There was one in the Sporting game last night where they did not concede from it, but he pushed the ball back into the middle and no one was on the rebound to put it away. The mistake for the second goal was a big one as well.

His form is slightly concerning and his confidence looks shot at the moment. I think he starts here, but it will be interesting to see whether United ultimately think they might have to get another goalkeeper in at some stage.