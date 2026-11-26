Manchester United could look to bring in competition for number one goalkeeper Senne Lammens next year, according to former Red Devils captain Ashley Young.

Lammens has made a series of mistakes in recent matches and has only managed to keep one clean sheet for the Red Devils this season.

The Belgium international conceded a penalty against Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League on Wednesday evening and then dropped a clanger late on to allow Luis Suarez to make it 2-2 in Portugal.

Lammens also made a high-profile mistake for Belgium at the 2026 World Cup against Spain, and Young has said that the 24-year-old may be on the verge of being dropped.

Young has even suggested that Man United could look to bring in competition for Lammens next year if his struggles continue.

Senne Lammens with a gift for Luis Suárez to equalise for Sporting ? ? Watch live on TNT Sports & HBO Max https://t.co/fRCRh6tXYB https://t.co/kOQ6HImlVc — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 25, 2026

Lammens has made a series of mistakes for Man United this season

"You look at the World Cup and the mistake he made, it's effected him massively. You just see it's mistake after mistake after mistake. He could be one mistake away from being dropped," Young told BBC Sport.



"You've got Karl Darlow and Tom Heaton that are not really going to push Senne Lammens for that No.1 jersey, I do think Mauricio Pochettino is going to look and think 'If I can one of the keepers out of the door, and get someone in January to be pushing Lammens, then I will be doing that'. There's far too many mistakes."

Man United head coach Mauricio Pochettino refused to criticise Lammens after the clash with Sporting despite the goalkeeper's unconvincing performance.

"This type of thing happens. That is football. Football is about making mistakes," Pochettino told reporters when asked about Lammens.

"I always want to support my player. I think we need to talk about responsibility. In this type of action our defensive line needs to cover the keeper better because it was very difficult.

"It's not to blame the defensive line, but it's two things that we need to improve - details that we need to work on. We need to manage his type of situation better."

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Young: 'Man United could bring in Lammens competition'

Lammens arrived at Man United from Club Brugge in the summer of 2025, and he has represented the Red Devils on 49 occasions, conceding 74 goals and keeping just nine clean sheets.

The Belgian is expected to keep his spot between the sticks for Man United's Premier League clash with Brentford on Saturday afternoon.