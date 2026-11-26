Desperate to avoid a fifth defeat in six games, Chelsea will head to face Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Friday, looking to climb towards the European spots in the Premier League table.

Oliver Glasner's Tricky Trees lost 2-0 to Bournemouth on Saturday, while Xabi Alonso's Blues were thrashed 4-1 by Leeds United.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for both clubs.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Out: Nicolas Dominguez (muscle), Nicolo Savona (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sels; Cunha, Milenkovic, Murillo; Munoz, McAtee, Schlager, Williams; Gibbs-White, Ndoye; Delap

CHELSEA

Out: Jorrel Hato (back), Reece James (knee), Joao Pedro (thigh), Maxence Lacroix (thigh)

Doubtful: Moises Caicedo (back), Jamie Gittens (fitness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Martinez; Acheampong, Fofana, Colwill, Chavarria; Henderson, Lavia; Neto, Palmer, Rogers; Emegha