Looking to record back-to-back home victories for the first time this season, Moreirense welcome top-four hopefuls Santa Clara to Parque de Jogos Comendador Joaquim de Almeida Freitas on Saturday afternoon.

The hosts sit ninth in the Primeira Liga table, six points adrift of fifth-placed Arouca and seven behind the Azorean visitors, who occupy fourth position.

Match preview

Moreirense spent much of the previous campaign in contention for a European place but eventually finished seventh, and they are currently some way off the pace in the race for a top-five finish following an inconsistent start to this season.

Vasco Botelho da Costa's men have won just four of their opening 11 league fixtures (D2, L5), while struggling at both ends of the pitch, having scored 13 goals and conceded 18, the weakest defensive record among the current top-half sides.

The Moreira-based club enter this encounter on the back of a 1-0 defeat to Sporting Lisbon, which ended a two-match winning run following victories over Estoril Praia and Estrela Amadora.

Although losing by a single goal away to Sporting is hardly the most disappointing result, Da Costa will be concerned by a pattern that has seen his side suffer their last three defeats by the same 1-0 scoreline, including a Taca de Portugal exit at the hands of second-tier AVS.

Moreirense have also struggled for consistency on home soil this season, winning just two of their five league matches at Parque Moreira de Conegos (D1, L2), although a 2-1 victory over Estrela in their most recent outing at the venue gives them an opportunity to secure consecutive home wins for the first time since April and May.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Santa Clara, meanwhile, have enjoyed an impressive start to the Primeira Liga campaign, collecting 21 points from their opening 11 matches (W6, D3, L2), although Petit's side have recently seen the resilience that characterised their early-season performances begin to fade.

After going unbeaten in their first eight fixtures (W5, D3), the Azoreans have lost three of their last four competitive outings, beginning with a disappointing Taca de Portugal exit against lower-division Mafra before suffering a league defeat to Benfica.

Although they bounced back with a victory away to Maritimo, Santa Clara were beaten 2-1 by Gil Vicente in their most recent top-flight outing before playing out a 2-2 draw against Valladolid in a friendly on November 11.

Nevertheless, Petit's men remain among the hardest sides to break down in the division, having conceded just eight league goals, with only leaders Porto (five) boasting a better defensive record, while Santa Clara have scored twice as many at the other end.

Their away performances have been particularly impressive, with the Azoreans collecting 13 points from five league trips (W4, D1), giving them the third-best away record in this season's Primeira Liga behind Porto and Benfica.

However, the visitors have struggled in this fixture in recent times, going winless in their last four league meetings with Moreirense and losing three, including both encounters last season, which ended in 1-0 defeats.



Moreirense Primeira Liga form:

Moreirense form (all competitions):

Santa Clara Primeira Liga form:

Santa Clara form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Moreirense will welcome Tiago Andrade back into contention after the winger recovered from the muscle problem that ruled him out of the trip to Sporting.

Meanwhile, Alexandre Parsemain (leg) and Joao Veloso (muscle) remain doubts, while Francisco Domingues and Kiko Bondoso are still recovering from their respective muscle injuries and are expected to remain unavailable.

With Parsemain's availability uncertain, Leonardo Vonic could lead the line once again, although Yan Maranho is another option in that position.

Santa Clara have considerably greater selection problems, with first-choice centre-backs Pedro Pacheco and Emanuel Moreira both suspended following their disciplinary issues against Gil Vicente, with the former receiving a red card and the latter missing out through an accumulation of bookings.

Petit's defensive options are further limited by the potential absence of Guilherme Romao, who is sidelined with injury, though Pedro Ferreira could return this weekend if he is fully fit following a nose issue.

As a result, Ythallo could make his senior debut alongside Henrique Silva in central defence, although both have limited first-team experience, having featured predominantly at youth level and as a substitute, respectively.

Goncalo Paciencia returned from injury as a second-half substitute last time out and could lead the line here, potentially leaving Fernando to make way.

There is also good news in goal, with Lucas Franca having recovered from a muscle injury and expected to return to contention for the starting role.



Moreirense possible starting lineup:

A Ferreira; Pinto, Kevyn Monteiro, Batista, A Martinez; N John, Liberato; Andrade, Mendonca, Landerson; Vonic

Santa Clara possible starting lineup:

Franca; Lucas Soares, Ythallo, H Silva, Fofana; Tavares, Borges, Vasconcelos; V Lopes, Paciencia, B Lucas

We say: Moreirense 1-1 Santa Clara

Santa Clara have been considerably stronger away from home this season, but their defensive absences could prove costly against a Moreirense side that have won three of the last four meetings between the clubs.

Furthermore, the hosts have an opportunity to exploit an inexperienced centre-back pairing, although their own scoring problems and the visitors' impressive away record suggest neither side will have enough to claim all three points.



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