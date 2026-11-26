Vitoria de Guimaraes will look to end a three-match winless run across all competitions when they welcome Estrela Amadora to Estadio D. Afonso Henriques on Saturday evening.

The hosts sit 14th in the Primeira Liga table with nine points from 11 matches, just one point and two places behind the visitors, whose early-season resilience has begun to fade.

Match preview

Vitoria endured their lowest league finish in eight years last term, ending the campaign in ninth place, and their efforts to climb back towards the higher reaches of the table this season have so far proved difficult.

Closer to the relegation zone than the European places, Tiago Margarido's side sit just one point above the relegation playoff spot and 11 behind fifth-placed Arouca, having managed only two wins from their opening 11 league matches (D3, L6).

With victories proving hard to come by, Vitoria have won just one of their eight league games (D3, L4) since beating Nacional on matchday three, with their most recent triumph coming in a 5-0 thrashing of Maritimo on October 23.

Margarido's side have since played out a goalless draw with Gil Vicente before suffering a 2-1 defeat to leaders Porto in their latest top-flight outing, leaving the Guimaraes club with 11 goals scored and 12 conceded in the league this season.

Vitoria suffered another setback at the weekend, when they were eliminated from the Taca de Portugal following a 2-0 defeat to Braga, meaning they have now lost consecutive matches at D. Afonso Henriques for the first time since December 2025.

Meanwhile, the Conquerors have collected eight points from six league matches (W2, D2, L2) at the Minho ground this season and will be looking to improve that tally with a positive result on Saturday.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Estrela, on the other hand, have seen their solid start to the campaign under manager Pepa fade, having now lost each of their last five league matches following an unbeaten run across their opening six fixtures.

While defeats to Academico, Arouca and Casa Pia were disappointing, the Tricolores' two most recent losses have been particularly painful, as they conceded stoppage-time winners in a 2-1 defeat to Moreirense and a 3-2 setback against Benfica.

As a result, Estrela have conceded at least twice in nine of their 11 league matches this season and shipped a total of 22 goals in the Primeira Liga campaign, with only Rio Ave (24) allowing more, while the Amadora club have scored 17 at the other end.

However, there was some encouragement in their most recent outing, as the Tricolores defeated Portimonense 1-0 in the Taca de Portugal to secure a place in the last 16 and record their first clean sheet in 13 matches.

While Estrela will look to build on that cup success, they have a poor away record to contend with heading into the weekend, having managed just one league victory in 14 away games this year (D5, L8).

The visitors have also struggled in this fixture in recent times, going winless in their last six league encounters and losing five, including a 2-1 defeat at D. Afonso Henriques in February.



Vitoria de Guimaraes Primeira Liga form:

Vitoria de Guimaraes form (all competitions):

Estrela Amadora Primeira Liga form:

Estrela Amadora form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Vitoria will be without Toni Borevkovic, who is suspended after collecting his fifth yellow card against Porto, with Thiago Balieiro expected to be the leading candidate to replace him in central defence.

The hosts have also suffered a major setback at left-back, as Joao Mendes has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury to his right knee, while backup Francisco Dias is also unavailable with a right foot sprain.

As a result, Tomas Rodrigues has been called up from the B team to provide cover on the left, although Mohammed Kebdani could feature there, while goalkeeper Juan Castillo has returned to training after an ankle injury but Lucas Furtado is expected to retain his place between the sticks.

Estrela have no reported suspensions, while Jeremy Arevalo is a doubt with a back problem that has prevented him from featuring for the Tricolores since joining from Stuttgart in the summer.

Eddy Doue and Beni Souza have been left out of recent squads for disciplinary reasons and remain doubts for Saturday's trip to Guimaraes.

Leandro Antonetti ended a six-match league goal drought by scoring against Benfica and currently leads the team with five Primeira Liga goals this season, a tally he will be looking to add to this weekend.

Ian Stoica also scored his first goal in seven matches with the winner against Portimonense in the domestic cup and will be keen to find greater consistency in front of goal.



Vitoria de Guimaraes possible starting lineup:

Furtado; Strata, Balieiro, Sidibe, Kebdani; Nogueira, Mukendi; G Silva, Samu, Camara; Jakupovic

Estrela Amadora possible starting lineup:

Linck; Scholze, Schappo, L Patrick, R Soares; Jansson, Serra; Marcus, Zvonarek, Stoica; Antonetti

We say: Vitoria de Guimaraes 2-1 Estrela Amadora

Neither side has been convincing in recent weeks, but Vitoria's stronger head-to-head record and home advantage could give them the edge against an Estrela team that have lost five consecutive league matches, making a home victory look feasible.



For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.