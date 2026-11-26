Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho has declined to discuss the potential return of Nico Paz to the Santiago Bernabeu amid conflicting reports in Spain over the club's intention to activate their £68m buy-back option for the Como midfielder.

The Argentina international continues to impress in Italian football, registering six goals and eight assists in 16 appearances across all competitions this season, further enhancing his reputation as one of Europe's most exciting young attacking midfielders.

Madrid retained the option to bring Paz back in the summer of 2027 when an agreement was reached with Como in June to allow the 22-year-old to continue his development in Serie A. However, despite recent suggestions that the Spanish giants have already decided to exercise that option, uncertainty remains over their plans.

Mourinho refuses to be drawn on Nico Paz's Real Madrid future

Asked about Paz during his press conference ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash with PSV Eindhoven, Mourinho offered a typically brief response: "He's not my player."

The Portuguese manager's reluctance to discuss a player contracted to another club should not be interpreted as opposition to the transfer, although his response offered little clarification following contrasting reports in the Spanish media.

Cadena COPE reported last week that Real Madrid intended to activate their €80m (£68m) buy-back option next summer, with Como having reportedly been informed of the decision.

However, according to Jose Felix Diaz of AS, Madrid have yet to reach a definitive conclusion and could wait until the spring before deciding whether to bring their former academy prospect back.

The club's official statement in June confirmed the existence of a unilateral buy-back option for the 2027-28 season. Crucially, the agreement allowing Paz to remain in Italy for another year was reached at the player's own request, underlining the importance he attaches to regular first-team football at this stage of his career.

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Bellingham's resurgence complicates Madrid's £68m decision

The biggest sporting consideration for Madrid remains the presence of Jude Bellingham, whose performances under Mourinho have strengthened his position as the team's principal attacking midfielder.

The England international has scored seven goals and provided five assists in 18 appearances this season, including a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-1 victory over PSV. Madrid are also reportedly in advanced negotiations over a new contract for Bellingham, whose existing agreement runs until 2029.

Paz's versatility would give Mourinho some scope to accommodate both players. The Argentine is capable of operating from the right or in a slightly deeper midfield position, although those roles would bring him into direct competition with Arda Guler, Brahim Diaz and Bernardo Silva.

Madrid must also consider how the squad will look next season, with Rodrygo expected to return from injury and Franco Mastantuono due back from his loan spell. Summer signing Yan Diomande represents another significant investment in the attacking department.

Spending £68m on Paz could still make considerable financial sense given his age, development and potential resale value. However, the circumstances that prompted him to remain at Como last summer have hardly changed, particularly with Bellingham enjoying such an influential role under Mourinho.

Waiting until the spring would allow Madrid to assess both Paz's progress and the needs of their own squad before committing to a substantial expenditure. With their final buy-back opportunity approaching, the Spanish giants must determine whether they can offer the Argentine the regular football that has allowed him to flourish in Italy.