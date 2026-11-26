Still licking their wounds after their Taca de Portugal fourth-round exits, Arouca and Rio Ave return to action in the Portuguese Primeira Liga when they go head to head at the Estadio Municipal de Arouca on Saturday afternoon.

Rio Ave head coach Vasco Seabra will be out to haunt his former employers in his first return to the Municipal since switching teams in October after two years and 68 games in charge of the Arouquenses.

Match preview

While Vitor Severino’s appointment has restored confidence in Arouca, consecutive defeats in their most recent two outings have raised fresh concerns, particularly after losing 2-1 to third-tier CD Mafra in the Taca de Portugal last Saturday.

The tie took a difficult turn for the Arouquenses when Moussa Camara and Leandro Alves put Mafra two goals up at the Estadio Municipal de Mafra, and while Ivan Barbero pulled one back in the 59th minute to spark a potential comeback, the hosts held on to see out the victory.

This followed a 1-0 defeat against Famalicao at the Estadio Municipal de Famalicao on November 6, when Paulo Moreira netted in the sixth minute of stoppage time to end Arouca’s run of three consecutive victories in the Primeira Liga.

Despite their recent slump, the Porto outfit can take pride in what had been a solid start to the Primeira Liga campaign, as they sit fifth in the league standings with 20 points from 11 matches, four points behind the Champions League qualifying places.

A disciplined defence has been key to Arouca’s promising start, as they boast the joint-highest number of clean sheets in the Primeira Liga while conceding just eight goals so far — only league leaders Porto (5) have allowed fewer.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Like the home side, Rio Ave saw their Taca de Portugal journey come to an end at the hands of a lower-tier side last weekend as they fell to a 1-0 loss against Liga 3 outfit SC Vianense on Sunday.

The visitors were guilty of a toothless display in attack at the Estadio Dr. Jose de Matos, with Moises Conceicao’s 33rd-minute strike proving decisive in sending Vianense through to the cup round of 16.

This was in keeping with their struggles in the Primeira Liga, where Rio Ave are on a three-game losing streak, suffering defeats against Famalicao, Academico Viseu and Braga, while managing just four points from eight games since August 28.

Off the back of a 12th-placed finish last season, Vasco Seabra’s men have found the going considerably tougher this time around and are one of the early contenders to go down, having collected just seven points from 11 games to sit 17th in the Primeira Liga table.

With the festive period approaching, Rio Ave will head into the weekend keen to kickstart a turnaround, and they will draw encouragement from recent results against Arouca, having picked up five wins and four draws from the last 11 meetings between the two teams since August 2021.

Arouca Primeira Liga form:

Arouca form (all competitions):

Rio Ave Primeira Liga form:

Rio Ave form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Avant Sports

Arouca will take to the pitch without Spanish forward Miguel Puche, who continues his lengthy spell on the sidelines since sustaining a knee injury in April’s matchup against Estrela Amadora.

Barring any late fitness issues, Puche should be the only absentee for the Arouquenses, giving Severino the luxury of a relatively full strength squad to select from this weekend.

As for Rio Ave, goalkeeper Cezary Miszta remains sidelined with a back injury, while defender Nelson Abbey is also expected to sit out the trip to the Estadio Municipal de Arouca.

Brandon Aguilera, Pedro Amaral and Ze Carlos are all listed as injury doubts, leaving head coach Vasco Seabra with a few selection decisions to make ahead of Saturday's encounter.

Arouca possible starting lineup:

De Arruabarrena;Esgaio, Sanchez, Fontan, Lebedenko; Fukui, Van Ee; Trezza, Lee, Djouahra; Barbero

Rio Ave possible starting lineup:

Van der Gouw; Tome, Mancha, Ntoi, Vrousai; Nascimento, Nikitscher; Clemmensen, Patricio, Bezerra; Blesa

We say: Arouca 2-0 Rio Ave

Arouca have seen their form dip in recent weeks, but they back themselves against an out-of-sorts Rio Ave side, who have lost their last four matches across all competitions.

With just nine goals scored, Rio Ave have plenty to do on Saturday against a defensively solid Arouca side, but we tip the hosts to take control of proceedings and come away with all three points in front of their home supporters.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.