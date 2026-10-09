Preview: Arouca vs Estrela Amadora - prediction, team news, lineups

Arouca will be hoping a change in the dugout can provide fresh impetus as they welcome Estrela Amadora to the Estadio Municipal de Arouca on Sunday, with Vítor Severino preparing for his first match as a head coach following Vasco Seabra’s departure.

The hosts sit fifth in the Primeira Liga table with 11 points from their opening seven matches, while the visitors from Reboleira occupy eighth place on 10 points.

Match preview

Arouca’s preparations for Sunday’s fixture have been shaped by an unexpected change in leadership, with Seabra leaving for Rio Ave after a solid start to the campaign that had placed the club among the early contenders for European qualification.

Severino has now been entrusted with maintaining that progress, although the 43-year-old Portuguese coach faces the considerable challenge of translating more than a decade of experience as an assistant into results in his first senior managerial position.

Seabra’s departure comes at a delicate point for Arouca, whose only victory in their last five league outings came against Maritimo, with defeats to Porto and Santa Clara accompanying draws against Estoril Praia and Sporting Lisbon.

The stalemate at the Estadio Jose Alvalade was particularly impressive given the circumstances, as the Wolves recovered from a two-goal half-time deficit to secure a 2-2 draw against the 10-man Lions, thanks to late strikes from Jose Fontan and Dylan Nandín.

Despite going three league matches without a win, Arouca can draw encouragement from their home record, having won five of their last seven games on their own turf, although their only defeat in that sequence came in their most recent outing at the 5,600-capacity Estadio Municipal de Arouca.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Estrela, meanwhile, arrive in Arouca looking to respond after their encouraging unbeaten start to the league campaign came to an abrupt end in their most recent outing, when they suffered a 2-0 defeat to newly promoted Académico de Viseu in Rio Maior.

Pepa’s side were undone by a sluggish start, conceding both goals inside the opening 24 minutes, while the encounter also marked the first time the Amadorans had failed to score in their seven league matches this season.

In fact, Estrela had found the net at least twice in each of their previous six outings, including entertaining draws against Sporting, Alverca, Famalicao and Rio Ave, alongside victories over Nacional and Braga.

Having scored and conceded 14 goals in the league this season, Pepa will be keen to improve his side’s balance at both ends of the pitch, while their away form also requires attention, with the Reboleira outfit winning just one of their last 12 league matches on the road (D5, L6).

Estrela have also struggled on their visits to Arouca, remaining winless in their last three trips to the ground (D2, L1) and failing to find the net in any of those encounters.



Arouca Primeira Liga form:

Estrela Amadora Primeira Liga form:

Team News

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Arouca are expected to welcome Pablo Gozalbez back into contention after the midfielder recovered from the muscular problem that ruled him out of the trip to Sporting, giving Severino another creative option for his first match in charge.

Lee Hyunju has also returned from international duty with South Korea, although Miguel Puche remains a concern as he continues his recovery from the serious knee injury sustained last season.

Nandin is pushing for his first start of the campaign after scoring Arouca’s equaliser against Sporting just one minute after coming on as a late substitute.

After finding the net in each of his opening two matches of the season, Ivan Barbero has alternated between scoring and drawing a blank across his subsequent five outings, and the striker will be hoping to rediscover his early-season form after failing to score last time out.

Leandro Antonetti will likewise be eager to regain his scoring touch, having drawn a blank in each of Estrela’s last three matches after finding the net in their opening four games of the campaign.

On the injury front, Jeremy Arevalo remains a doubt with a lower-back problem, while Pepa will assess the condition of his returning internationals after eight players were called up by their respective national teams during the break.

The visitors should nevertheless have several familiar faces available again, with Jefferson Encada, Santiago Serra, Stefan Lekovic and Rene Mitongo among those reported to have returned to training.



Arouca possible starting lineup:

De Arruabarrena; Esgaio, Sanchez, Fontan, Lebedenko; Fukui, Van Ee; Trezza, Gozalbez, Djouahra; Barbero

Estrela Amadora possible starting lineup:

Linck; Scholze, Lekovic, Schappo, R Soares; Serra, Doue; Marcus, Zvonarek, Stoica; Antonetti

We say: Arouca 2-1 Estrela Amadora

Severino will be eager to make an immediate impression in his first match as a head coach, and Arouca’s home advantage, coupled with their recent record against Estrela on this ground, gives the hosts reason to approach Sunday’s encounter with confidence.

Pepa’s side have shown enough attacking quality to trouble their opponents, but their recent defeat to Académico exposed their defensive vulnerabilities, and the hosts could edge a competitive contest if they make the most of their opportunities.

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