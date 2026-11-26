Separated by just two points around the top eight of the Championship table, Queens Park Rangers and Sheffield United will square off at MATRADE Loftus Road on Saturday.

The hosts sit seventh having extended an unbeaten streak with an away draw in midweek, while their visitors sit a point off the playoff spots after a win and a draw of their own since the international break.

Match preview

Queens Park Rangers return to MATRADE Loftus Road on Saturday with the hopes of extending an unbeaten run in the Championship and strengthening their position in the top eight.

In their second season under Julien Stephan, following a 15th-placed finish last time around, they currently find themselves seventh having earned 28 points from their first 17 outings, winning seven and only losing three of those with only league leaders Middlesbrough suffering fewer defeats.

The Hoops' success has largely come at the back, with only three teams conceding fewer than the 19 goals they have allowed, four of which came in an away defeat to Southampton at the end of October.

Stephan's men bounced back and headed into the November international break on the back of a draw against Burnley and a win over Lincoln City, before returning with a 1-0 away victory at Millwall at the weekend and a 1-1 draw against in-form Norwich City at Carrow Road on Tuesday having led through Harvey Vale.

With confidence to take from their return from the recent break, but just two points ahead of their visitors in the battle for playoff places, QPR will bid to make it five games unbeaten and bounce back to winning ways on Saturday.

© Imago / Sportimage

Their visitors, meanwhile, head to the capital aiming to break into the playoff spots having also enjoyed a positive return from the international break.

After a slow start to their third straight Championship campaign, in which they set out to battle for promotion, Sheffield United seemingly hit their stride after the September and October international break, moving onto 22 points from 14 games with four wins and just one loss in a six-game span.

They would then go into the second break of the term on the back of a disappointing loss away at strugglers Charlton Athletic but bounced back in style on their return last weekend, hosting Watford and dishing out a 4-0 beating as Ben Brereton Diaz had them two up with an early brace and Jordan Ayew and Sydie Peck added second-half goals.

Southampton then visited Bramall Lane on Tuesday, and Chris Wilder's men looked to fall short to a solitary Lewis Dobbin goal, but they were eventually able to level and take a share of the spoils as Peck equalised in the 90th minute.

Now poised to crack the playoff spots with some momentum behind them, having earned 17 points in their last nine matches, Sheffield United sit just one point outside the top eight and two off Saturday's hosts, and they will hope to leapfrog QPR with another victory at the weekend.

Queens Park Rangers Championship form:

Sheffield United Championship form:

Team News

© Iconsport / Sportimage, Sportimage Ltd / Alamy

QPR remain without defender Amadou Mbengue, who is sidelined with a long-term injury, while Jimmy Dunne should also miss out again having been absent for their last two games.

In Dunne's absence, Jake Clarke-Salter and Ronnie Edwards should partner up at the heart of a back four, while Nicolas Madsen also missed the trip to Norwich meaning Glen Kamara and Jonathan Varane will likely continue their midfield pairing.

Richard Kone and Rumarn Burrell will compete to lead the line, while Ilias Chair will hope to return from the outset in support after Kwame Poku, Harvey Vale and Koki Saito were preferred behind Burrell in midweek.

Sheffield United defender Femi Seriki is ruled out for the season through injury, while Matt Doherty, Ryan One, Joe Rothwell and Jamie Shackleton will likely remain sidelined.

They have two players returning, though, with Japhet Tanganga back available after suspension and the captain set to rejoin Liam Kitching at centre-back, and Ben Brereton Diaz back in contention for an attacking spot after being ineligible to play against parent club Southampton in midweek.

He could take the place of Jordan Ayew, who may be rested after being withdrawn as a precaution on Tuesday following two impressive displays, with Tyrese Campbell and Patrick Bamford also pushing to come in up top, while Kalvin Phillips will hope to return to the starting XI in midfield alongside Sydie Peck.

Queens Park Rangers possible starting lineup:

Charles; Adamson, Clarke-Salter, Edwards, Cirkin; Varane, Kamara; Chair, Vale, Saito; Kone

Sheffield United possible starting lineup:

Cooper; Choudhury, Tanganga, Kitching, Burrows; Chong, Peck, Phillips, Donovan; Brereton Diaz, Bamford

We say: Queens Park Rangers 1-1 Sheffield United

Both teams head into the weekend with confidence for what should be high quality and evenly-matched encounter.

Sheffield United have certainly improved since their disappointing start to the season, other than the loss to Charlton before the break, and we see them leaving MATRADE Loftus Road with a share of the points.

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