Can you name every member of England's 1990 World Cup squad?

To celebrate Stuart Pearce's 58th birthday, Sports Mole challenges you to name each member of England's 1990 World Cup squad.

The 1990 World Cup lives strong in the memory of England supporters, and the run that they made to the semi-finals is still spoken about to this day, especially when the nation faces Germany or is drawn into a penalty shootout.

Stuart Pierce provided an assist to help his side reach the semis, but his miss - as well as Chris Waddle's - from 12 yards in the shootout against West Germany had players and fans alike in tears, and that painful moment is never far from recollection when international tournaments roll around.

Despite not lifting the trophy, reaching that stage in Italia 90 is worthy of being remembered, and the fact that the Three Lions were unable to repeat the feat until the 2018 iteration of the competition only serves as proof.

Marking the anniversary of the tournament, Sports Mole challenges you: Can you name each member of England's squad from the 1990 World Cup?