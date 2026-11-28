Borussia Dortmund face a tough test to maintain their lead at the top of the Bundesliga table on Sunday, when they welcome Bayer Leverkusen to Signal Iduna Park.

BVB are yet to lose in the league this season, while Die Werkself are searching for a fourth win on the bounce.

Match preview

Niko Kovac's Dortmund have impressed so far this term, leaning on their division-best defence to mount another title challenge.

BVB are currently sat at the top of the pile with 24 points after 10 games, two clear of second-placed Klassiker rivals Bayern Munich and high-flying Freiburg in third.

However, while Kovac's side boast an exceptional rearguard having conceded just seven times so far, they also have the worst goal-difference in the top four due to scoring the least of any top six team (17).

That means anything other than victory on Sunday would open the door for Bayern and Freiburg to usurp their spot at the pinnacle, but with three wins from their last four Bundesliga clashes Dortmund will be confident of success.

Adding to that feeling is the fact BVB have triumphed in six of their eight most recent matches across all competitions, only failing to come out on top when they held Premier League champions Arsenal to a 1-1 draw at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, and Bayern to a 2-2 stalemate on October 31.

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

Meanwhile, Carles Martinez Novell's Leverkusen stumbled during the October-November transition, but have hit their stride ahead of Sunday's showdown.

Die Werkself earned a 2-0 victory at Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League on Thursday, following on from a 4-0 hammering of SC Paderborn five days prior.

That latest Bundesliga win marked a third in a row for across all competitions for Martinez Novell's side, who are now fifth with 19 points, a tally that puts them a mere two shy of fourth-placed Leipzig and three off both Bayern and Freiburg.

Hoping to climb into the Champions League spots this weekend, the visitors arrive as the underdogs but will take heart from their excellent record on the road, which features five victories in their last six away from BayArena.

Bolstering Leverkusen's belief further are their impressive goalscoring numbers on their travels, most notably the fact they have netted at least twice in all but one of their nine away matches this season, a trait that could be vital against the Bundesliga's best defence.

Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga form:

Borussia Dortmund form (all competitions):

Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga form:

Bayer Leverkusen form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Alex Gottschalk/DeFodi Images

Dortmund will be without 18-year-olds Justin Lerma (muscle) and Samuele Inacio (meniscus), while attacking midfielder Giannis Konstantelias is recovering from his anterior cruciate ligament tear ahead of schedule and is eyeing a return in February or March next year.

In the meantime, Felix Nmecha and Joey Veerman look set to start in the centre of the park, with Konstantinos Karetsas and Maximilian Beier operating just ahead of them behind striker Serhou Guirassy.

Elsewhere, the versatile Emre Can is closing in on a return from his own ACL injury, but Joane Gadou, Waldemar Anton and Nico Schlotterbeck will start in Kovac's defence on Sunday.

As for Leverkusen, they are missing 17-year-old defensive midfielder Kennet Eichhorn, who is building fitness after his metabolic disorder stabilised, and the more attack-minded Martin Terrier, who is dealing with a hamstring injury.

In their absence, Aleix Garcia and Ezequiel Fernandez will start at the base of midfield, while Nathan Tella, Ibrahim Maza and Afonso Moreira support striker Patrik Schick.

The visitors also have doubts about the fitness of Lucas Vazquez, but first-choice right-back Jarell Quansah will be ready to line up next to Edmond Tapsoba, Facundo Medina and Miguel Gutierrez in defence.

Borussia Dortmund possible starting lineup:

Kobel; Gadou, Anton, Schlotterbeck; Ryerson, Nmecha, Veerman, Svensson; Karetsas, Beier; Guirassy

Bayer Leverkusen possible starting lineup:

Flekken; Quansah, Tapsoba, Medina, Gutierrez; Garcia, Fernandez; Tella, Maza, Moreira; Schick

We say: Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Bayer Leverkusen

Dortmund will be desperate to avoid surrendering the lead at the top of the table this weekend, and will lean on their defensive strength to make the difference on Sunday.

However, Leverkusen have been free-scoring on the road this season, and are likely to pose a serious challenge to BVB's ambitions.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.