Today's Serie A predictions include title-contending Inter Milan hosting in-form Genoa at San Siro and league-leading Lazio travelling to Torino.

Frosinone vs Parma (Sat, 2pm)

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Both beaten 5-1 last weekend, Frosinone and Parma will aim to bounce back when they clash at Stadio Benito Stirpe on Saturday.

Despite suffering consecutive defeats for the first time this term, the hosts are still 12 points above their visitors in the Serie A standings.

We say: Frosinone 2-1 Parma

Frosinone can arrest their decline with another home win, as Parma are in grim form and could face a long fight to avoid the drop.

Notably, the Canarini tend to start fast - scoring a league-high 11 goals inside the first 30 minutes - while their visitors have yet to score before the half-hour mark.

> Frosinone vs. Parma preview

Torino vs. Lazio (Sat, 5pm)

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Still leading the pack in Serie A, surprise Scudetto challengers Lazio will visit mid-table Torino on Saturday night.

Unbeaten since August, the Biancocelesti extended their lead last weekend, while Toro's winless streak reached four straight games.

We say: Torino 0-2 Lazio

Well acquainted from their Milan days, Gattuso and Abate will be foes for 90 minutes this weekend, when Lazio should continue their long unbeaten run.

As Torino struggle to keep clean sheets, the league leaders are sure to score, and they have conceded under one goal per game so far this term.

> Torino vs. Lazio preview

Inter Milan vs Genoa (7.45pm)

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Now down to third in the Serie A standings, Scudetto holders Inter Milan will try to give their title defence a boost when Genoa visit San Siro on Saturday night.

Recent results have seen Inter slip behind both Rome clubs, but they gained a vital European victory in midweek; meanwhile, their visitors have surged into the top half after recovering from a rocky start.

We say: Inter Milan 3-1 Genoa

Not only are they traditionally dominant in this fixture, but Inter have also won all of their last six Serie A home games while scoring at least twice.

Though they sometimes start slowly - and Genoa have scored a remarkable 77% of their league goals during the first half - the Nerazzurri will not be stopped.

> Inter Milan vs Genoa preview