Today's Premier League predictions include Mauricio Pochettino's Manchester United home debut against Brentford, and Aston Villa's visit to Ipswich Town.

Man United vs. Brentford Premier League Match Preview ??| "A Lot Going Against Man Utd"

Mauricio Pochettino’s first match at Old Trafford as Manchester United head coach takes place on Saturday afternoon when Brentford visit the Theatre of Dreams for an intriguing Premier League contest.

While the Red Devils occupy a place in the relegation zone, sitting 19th in the Premier League table, the Bees are nine points and 13 places better off in sixth spot after 11 matches.

We say: Manchester United 2-2 Brentford

Despite Man United’s dismal start in the top flight, Pochettino's first Premier League home match in charge should spark enough attacking urgency from the hosts to trouble a Bees side that has struggled on its travels.

Taking into account that each of the last six head-to-head battles has seen both teams score, while 12 of Man United’s last 14 home matches have produced over 2.5 goals, we can envisage a wide-open, end-to-end affair ending all square on this occasion.

> Man United vs. Brentford preview

Leeds vs. Coventry Premier League Match Preview ⚪? | "Apologies To Coventry!"

Two teams hoping to build on Premier League victories last weekend meet at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon, as Leeds United play host to Coventry City.

These two teams last butted heads in February 2025 when the Whites secured a 2-0 away victory in the Championship en route to promotion as champions.

We say: Leeds United 3-1 Coventry City

With Leeds and Coventry both arriving at Elland Road in high spirits following victories last weekend, all signs point toward an entertaining clash given that five of the Sky Blues' last six league outings have featured at least four goals, and nine of the previous 13 meetings between the two sides have seen both teams score.

While a rejuvenated Coventry outfit will fancy their chances of breaching the hosts' backline, Leeds remain unbeaten on home soil this season and possess more than enough attacking firepower to claim their third league win in a row.

> Leeds vs. Coventry preview

Ipswich vs. Aston Villa Premier League Match Preview ?? | "Villa Can't Blame The Stadium"

Aston Villa travel to Portman Road to face Ipswich Town on Saturday evening seeking to climb back into the top half of the Premier League table.

Both meetings between these two sides during the 2024-25 season ended in entertaining draws (2-2 in Suffolk and 1-1 at Villa Park), leaving the Tractor Boys still searching for their first top-flight triumph over the Lions since February 1993.

We say: Ipswich Town 1-2 Aston Villa

While Portman Road remains a far more forgiving environment for O'Neil’s side, who have collected seven of their 11 points on home soil this term (W2 D1 L2), Villa should relish the opportunity to rediscover their scoring touch against a porous Ipswich defence shipping an average of two goals per game.

Although the Tractor Boys are capable of keeping things competitive in Suffolk, we are backing Emery’s men to shake off their recent slump and grind out a hard-fought victory.

> Ipswich vs. Aston Villa preview