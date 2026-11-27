Manchester United welcome Brentford to Old Trafford for their first Premier League home game with new head coach Mauricio Pochettino in charge on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Devils were forced to settle for a 2-2 draw with Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League on Wednesday, two days after the Bees secured a 4-0 top-flight victory over Everton.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

MAN UTD

Out: Carlos Baleba (hamstring), Manuel Ugarte (knee), Benjamin Sesko (calf)

Doubtful: Luke Shaw (fitness), Marcus Rashford (hip), Karl Darlow (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lammens; Dalot, Yoro, Maguire, Martinez; Mainoo, Tielemans; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Cunha; Zirkzee

BRENTFORD

Out: Igor Thiago (suspended), Aaron Hickey (thigh), Nathan Collins (knee), Rico Henry (groin), Kaye Furo (ankle), Antoni Milambo, Josh Dasilva (both fitness)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kelleher; Kayode, Van den Berg, Ajer, Lewis-Potter; Yarmoliuk, Janelt; Anthony, Jensen, Schade; Wilson