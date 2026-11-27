Leeds United and Fulham have reportedly suffered a major blow to their respective pursuits of signing Racing de Santander striker Yassir Zabiri.

Daniel Farke's side have been in the business of getting their own house in order recently, announcing a contract extension for Japanese midfielder Ao Tanaka until the end of the 2028-29 campaign.

Leading Leeds' goalscoring ranks in the Premier League this term, Dominic Calvert-Lewin lead the way for the 28-year-old maestro, with the England international also signing new terms.

As for matters in West London, Alvaro Arbeloa's Fulham went down the La Liga route during the summer transfer window, looking to replace high-profile departures Raul Jimenez and Harry Wilson.

It was claimed earlier in the season that members of the Craven Cottage playing staff were unhappy with the situation at the club following the arrival of the former Real Madrid manager.

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Leeds, Fulham suffer major Zabiri blow?

According to Spanish publication SER Cantabria via El Desmarque, Premier League clubs Leeds and Fulham have suffered a major blow in their potential pursuits of Zaibiri ahead of the January transfer window.

The 21-year-old is currently on loan at Racing Santander from French club Rennes, who supposedly have no option to recall the youngster from his spell in Spain until the end of the season.

The report states that Les Rennais would need to pay Racing Santander an 'extraordinary' amount of compensation to recall Zabiri during the January trading point - a move that would allow a permanent sale of the star.

Leeds, Fulham and Ipswich Town are the known Premier League suitors for the attacker, who recently made his Morocco senior debut during the November international break, scoring against Niger.

However, those English clubs could be blown out of the water by the other horses in this particular transfer race, with Spanish powerhouses Barcelona and Real Madrid said to be interested in the talent.

© Iconsport / Ricardo Larreina/AFP7 via ZUMA Press Wire

Zabiri's sensational start

Netting on 11 occasions across his opening 13 top-flight appearances of the season, Zabiri is only bested by Raphinha (15) and Kylian Mbappe (13) in La Liga's Golden Boot race after 13 games.

The 21-year-old burst onto the Racing Santander stage with a hat-trick against Elche in August before continuing his attacking antics into the autumn, recently bagging a brace in the victory over Real Sociedad.

The world-class form of Zabiri has caught the eye of some of Europe's biggest clubs, so it appears that the likes of Leeds and Fulham are set to be muscled out of a move for the Moroccan sensation.